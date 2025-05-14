Investornewsbreaks Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) Advances PTSD Treatment With FDA-Requested Safety Study For SPC-15
About Silo Pharma Inc.
Silo Pharma is a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions and central nervous system (“CNS”) diseases. Silo focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in novel formulations and drug-delivery systems. The company's lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”) and stress-induced anxiety disorders. SP-26 is a time-release, ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Silo's two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (“MS”). Silo's research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with universities and independent laboratories. For more information about the company, visit .
