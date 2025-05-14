Abdallat: Hashemite Leadership Champions National Vision For Empowering Youth, Advancing Human Rights

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) – Dr. Khalil Al-Abdallat, Director of the Human Rights Unit at the Prime Minister's Office, highlighted that the Royal Vision, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the steadfast support of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah, forms the bedrock of Jordan's national efforts to empower youth, honor their dignity, and protect their rights.Speaking during his patronage of the 24th Youth and Technology Conference, which was held under the theme "Youth Participation and Human Rights in Action", Dr. Al-Abdallat underscored the importance of placing youth at the heart of national progress.The event, organized in collaboration with the Jordanian Women's Solidarity Institute and the Jordanian National Women's Committee, brought together an influential group of young Jordanians, government officials, and national institutions to explore the critical role of youth as active partners in shaping the present and the future, and ensuring their integration into the framework of human rights.Dr. Al-Abdallat affirmed that the government has made significant strides in turning this vision into reality, including constitutional amendments, the reduction of the candidacy age, and the modernization of laws to expand youth participation in political, social, and economic spheres.He also praised the pivotal role played by Crown Prince Al Hussein on the global stage, particularly in championing UN Security Council Resolution 2250 on youth, peace, and security, and encouraging governments and the international community to recognize youth not only as victims of conflict but as agents of peace.He added, "We are committed to aligning our efforts with international obligations, particularly those arising from the Universal Periodic Review, which emphasized the need to increase youth engagement in public life, climate change, development, and human rights."In a direct message to youth, Dr. Al-Abdallat urged them to embrace their vital role in protecting human rights and promoting the values of good citizenship. He stressed that youth are the backbone of a modern state and the true guardians of justice, equality, and human rights values that His Majesty the King envisions as a guiding light for the world.He also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the organizations behind the conference, which contributes to building youth capacities and fostering their active participation. "Every initiative that invests in the potential of youth is an investment in the security, stability, and future of Jordan," he concluded.On her part, Ms. Noha Mahrez, President of the Jordanian Women's Solidarity Institute, emphasized the importance of fostering collaboration with decision-makers, especially government units that intersect with civil society. She stressed that civil society is a key partner in implementing national strategic plans.Ms. Enam Asha, Executive Director and Advisor to the Institute, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the series of youth and technology conferences reflect the ongoing commitment to enhancing youth participation and fulfilling the highest political will. She underscored the need for continued partnerships between government institutions and civil society.Dr. Zohour Gharaybeh, Project Manager for "Voice," highlighted the importance of the project in empowering women and youth in political life, aligning with the outcomes of the political modernization committee, which aimed to enhance the involvement of both youth and women in political processes and decision-making positions.In conclusion, Ms. Ruba Matarneh, Secretary-General of the Jordanian National Women's Committees Union, noted that the key to success lies in the collaboration among civil society organizations, which collectively amplify their impact on public policy and decision-makers, enabling them to work in a more integrated manner with government institutions, particularly regarding the inclusion of youth and women in political life.