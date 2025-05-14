Jordan Armed Forces Medically Evacuate Cancer Patients From Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- In implementation of Royal directives, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Wednesday implemented a new medical evacuation operation for four child cancer patients from Gaza along with 12 family members.

This group constitutes the second batch of patients evacuated for treatment under the Jordan Medical Corridor initiative launched in March this year to provide treatment for 2,000 Gazan children in Jordan.

The four children who arrived in Jordan on Wednesday will receive treatment at the King Hussein Cancer Centre (KHCC), within the Kingdom's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support Palestinians in Gaza.

The patients and their accompanying family members were received at the King Hussein Bridge on the border, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO). They were then evacuated by Royal Jordanian Air Force helicopters to Marka Airport and from there to the KHCC.

The first batch of evacuations included 29 children with 44 accompanying family members, who were evacuated by land and air, in cooperation with the WHO. Seventeen of these children have since returned to Gaza with their families after concluding their treatment at public and private hospitals in Jordan.

The Jordan Medical Corridor initiative is part of the Kingdom's ongoing medical, humanitarian, and relief initiative implemented by JAF to support the Palestinians in Gaza amid difficult humanitarian and health conditions.