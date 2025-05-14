Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir, US President Witness Signing Of Agreement, Mous

Amir, US President Witness Signing Of Agreement, Mous


2025-05-14 02:01:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of the United States of America HE Donald Trump, witnessed the signing of an agreement and several memoranda of understanding between the two countries at the Amiri Diwan today.

HH the Amir and HE the US President witnessed the signing of an agreement to purchase aircraft from Boeing, a statement of intent for defense cooperation, a letter of offer and acceptance for the MQ-9B unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and a letter of offer and acceptance for the FS-LIDS anti-drone system.

HH the Amir and HE the US President also signed a Joint Declaration of Cooperation between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the United States of America.

The signing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and a number of Their Excellencies the ministers and senior officials. The US side was also attended by Their Excellencies the members of the official delegation accompanying the US President.

MENAFN14052025000063011010ID1109549433

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search