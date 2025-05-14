Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Shares 35% Savings For Midweek Stays This Summer

Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, an oceanfront, grand resort designed with a nostalgic, Old Florida ambiance, just south of St. Augustine, is thrilled to announce a limited-time offer where guests can enjoy 35% off midweek stays on all room types. This exclusive promotion is designed to provide families and travelers with an unforgettable summer escape with value.Nestled along a pristine stretch of the Atlantic Coast in Palm Coast, Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa offers a unique blend of family-friendly fun and amenities. Guests can choose from 275 guestrooms and suites in three towers, including one-bedroom suites and multi-bedroom condominiums, each featuring sophisticated coastal décor, private balconies with ocean or golf course views, and modern amenities.Savings for Summer Offer.Discount: 35% off best available rate.Validity: Sunday through Thursday stays through December 19, 2025.Minimum Stay: Two nights.Exclusions: Not valid on vacation rentals; blackout dates and restrictions may apply.Booking: Offer valid for new reservations only and cannot be combined with other promotions.How to Book: Visit or call 877-586-0180 and ask for 2025 Vacation GetawayLocated at 200 Ocean Crest Drive in Palm Coast, Fla., Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa is committed to delivering a first-class experience with legendary golf with its two signature courses - Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course and Tom Watson-designed Conservatory Course. Guests enjoy eight lit Har-tru tennis courts overlooking the intercoastal waterway, a yacht harbor, a full-service Spa and Salon, fitness center and Kids Krew kids' club. Among the many activities, resort guests appreciate complimentary amenities, including a 9-hole putting course, one-hour bicycle rentals, use of the sauna, steam & inhalation rooms and nine swimming pools and a multi-level fantasy pool complex with a three-story water slide as well as a lazy river. Presenting 50,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa is dedicated to delivering a world-class resort.To learn more about Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, please visit hammockbeach or call (877) 586-0180. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @HammockBeachResort, Instagram at @HammockBeach or YouTube at @HammockBeach with #lifeathammockbeach.

