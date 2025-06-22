Qatar's Abdullah Yassin Wins 1St Place In BWB Asia Camp

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Abdullah Yassin Ismail Musa, a player for Al Rayyan Club and Qatar's national basketball team, won first place in the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Asia camp, which was held in Singapore from June 19-22.

The BWB Asia camp was jointly organized by FIBA ​​and the NBA, and was supervised by players and coaches from the NBA and FIBA.

The event, the premier platform for discovering emerging talent in Asia and Oceania, attracted 60 players under the age of 17 from 17 countries, representing the elite of emerging talents carefully selected after a year-long monitoring.

Among those talents, Abdullah Yassin stood out not only as Qatar's representative but as the only Arab in this edition, shouldering the responsibility of representing Arab and emerging as the crowned champion in an unprecedented achievement.

During the camp, the Qatari player drew attention thanks to his outstanding skills, his innate ability to read the field, and his fighting spirit, which was clearly evident in training and friendly matches.

Marking the occasion, President of Qatar Basketball Federation Mohammed Saad Al Meghaiseeb considered that what player Abdullah Yassin Ismail Musa achieved is an unprecedented accomplishment at the level of Qatari and Arab basketball, and it is living proof that the talent development project that began years ago is beginning to bear fruit.

In press remarks, Al Meghaiseeb said that Abdullah's participation in the BWB Asia camp in Singapore, and his subsequent winning of first place, was not a coincidence, but rather the natural result of meticulous planning and a collective effort that included the federation, clubs, coaches, the player's family, and everyone who supported this rising talent.

For his part, Abdullah Yassin Ismail Musa expressed his overwhelming happiness with his achievement, commending the efforts of all those who supported him, starting with the Qatar Basketball Federation, and including his family and coaches, both with the national team and Al Rayyan Club.