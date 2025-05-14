Alteryx Introduces A Unified Platform For Enterprise Analytics And AI Orchestration

Alteryx One unifies the full Alteryx suite with new platform tools that unlock the value of enterprise data, empowering analysts to leverage data platforms and accelerate AI initiatives

IRVINE, Calif., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc ., a leading AI and data analytics company, today announced Alteryx One , a unified suite of AI-powered analytics capabilities that give customers greater flexibility to automate and scale analytics across their data ecosystems. The release also introduces new features that simplify access to trusted, governed, and AI-ready enterprise data.

A Unified Platform for AI-Powered Analytics

Traditional analytics solutions often force trade-offs between flexibility, governance, and innovation. Alteryx One eliminates these barriers by unifying powerful analytics automation, low-code, no-code data prep and blend, AI assistance, cloud flexibility, and enterprise governance, into a seamless, centrally managed platform.

The introduction of a centralized portal allows customers to seamlessly manage their entire Alteryx portfolio, regardless of deployment model. Alteryx's new AI Control Center offers unified orchestration, combining licensing management with built-in security, governance, and visibility into all AI interactions, including large language models (LLMs). This centralized control helps ensure consistent access and usage policies across the platform.

"This launch marks a major step forward in making analytics accessible, collaborative, and intelligent," said Ben Canning, Chief Product Officer at Alteryx. "The future of AI-powered analytics is about choice and connection. Alteryx One empowers organizations with the flexibility to access analytics in any way they need and to help ensure their data is AI-ready. This release is built to help organizations scale insights, automate intelligently, and stay ahead of AI, on their own terms."

With new tiered packaging and a unified licensing portal, Alteryx One provides organizations with centralized control over user access, permissions, and license management, enabling secure, scalable analytics across the enterprise.

Direct Access to Data Platforms

As enterprise data increasingly moves to the cloud, organizations need faster, more secure ways to work directly with their cloud data without costly data movement or unnecessary replication. Alteryx One delivers this by making data platforms an extension of the analytics environment with expanded connectivity and deeper integrations, such as Pre-/Post-SQL support for In-DB tools, enabling more advanced data processing.

Additionally, real-time data access via Live Query for Databricks, the Data and AI company, and Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, turns Alteryx into a direct window into the data platforms. Customers can now work with massive datasets in real time, accelerating data preparation while maintaining security and performance.

Alteryx One also introduces shared connectors and plans, enabling IT teams to establish secure, reusable connections to cloud data sources. To support broader enterprise needs, Alteryx One expands connectivity with new and updated connectors for platforms like Azure Synapse, Qlik, and Starburst, along with enhancements to improve cloud pushdown processing. Together, these enhancements simplify cloud adoption for analytics teams and deliver faster access, lower costs, and stronger governance without compromising flexibility or control.

Delivering Trusted, AI-Ready Data

Customers like Siemens Energy are leveraging Alteryx to extract, prepare, and blend data - fostering data democratization, and a digital mindset. This transformation includes the successful adoption of AI and LLMs, for example, to unlock valuable insights from previously hard-to-access and non-digitized data. By integrating Alteryx with a data platform and LLMs, Siemens Energy has developed an AI-powered chatbot that enables users to query extensive document repositories.

"With Alteryx and our citizen development approach, we are increasing our digital capabilities and providing vital data access to people who didn't have it before - at scale, rapidly, sustainably, and with real operational impact across multiple use cases," said Tim Kessler, Head of Data, Models & Analytics at Siemens Energy. Unified platforms simplify the path for organizations aiming to follow trailblazers like Siemens Energy in utilizing AI-ready data for transformative outcomes.

A recent Alteryx survey found that data integration continues to be a significant challenge for data analysts. Nearly half (46%) of analysts report that data quality issues are their biggest obstacle when preparing data. This challenge is amplified as more organizations move their data to the cloud, increasing the demand for faster and more seamless access to data in cloud data platforms. In today's AI-driven business environment, these difficulties inhibit organizations' ability to efficiently prepare data for analytics and AI applications.

As organizations seek to balance the benefits of AI initiatives and the challenge of AI governance for broad usage analytics, Alteryx One delivers scaled access to data and AI across the business for all knowledge workers in one unified platform. New capabilities include:



Magic Reports (General Availability): Automatically generate dynamic, tailored reports in Auto Insights with the help of AI. Magic Reports brings automation and intelligent assistance to the reporting experience, making it faster and easier to create, customize, and share insights. Spend less time building reports and more time driving decisions.



Alteryx Copilot (Public Preview): Provides an interactive AI assistant that guides users from question to workflow, offering intelligent real-time support, smart tool recommendations, and automated workflow generation. Alteryx Copilot goes beyond a traditional chatbot. Not only does it deliver insights, but it actively builds workflows in real time, transforming inputs into action.

GenAI Tools (Private Preview): Brings the power of generative AI directly into workflows to automate complex tasks, generate insights, and orchestrate logic in new ways. With seamless integration into enterprise-approved LLMs like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Gemini, users can move beyond traditional automation and explore new possibilities with AI inside Alteryx.

To learn more:



Visit the Alteryx One page

Read the Alteryx blog: Experience the New Era of Analytics with Alteryx One

ABOUT ALTERYX

Alteryx is a leading AI and data analytics company that powers actionable insights to help organizations drive smarter, faster decisions with AI-ready data. More than 8,000 customers around the world rely on Alteryx to automate analytics, improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risk across their businesses.

