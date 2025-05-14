Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market Research 2025: Increasing Mental Health Focus Expected To Boost Market Growth By 2035

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global acute social anxiety disorder market is currently in the growth stage of its lifecycle. Increasing awareness about mental health and the rising prevalence of anxiety disorders have driven demand for effective treatments, contributing to the market's expansion.

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global acute social anxiety disorder market is currently in the growth stage of its lifecycle. Increasing awareness about mental health and the rising prevalence of anxiety disorders have driven demand for effective treatments, contributing to the market's expansion. The emergence of digital solutions, including telemedicine and mobile-based therapies, is also facilitating wider access to care, especially in underserved regions.

However, challenges such as stigma surrounding mental health, high treatment costs, and the variability in treatment effectiveness for different individuals continue to hinder broader market penetration. Despite these barriers, the increasing focus on mental health at both the policy and clinical levels is expected to foster further market maturation. As more accessible and personalized treatment options are developed, the market is poised to expand, particularly as healthcare systems increasingly integrate mental health services.

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: Product launches and innovations in the global acute social anxiety disorder market are focused on advancing treatment options to improve patient care. These innovations aim to enhance the efficacy of therapies and streamline the detection and management of the disease. Key players in the market, such as Vistagen have been involved in the development of therapies for acute social anxiety disorder.

Competitive Strategy: Enterprises led by market leaders in the global acute social anxiety disorder market are continuously working on updating their product portfolios with innovative treatments to maintain competitiveness. A detailed competitive benchmarking of the key players has been conducted, providing insights into how these companies compare in terms of product offerings, market share, and innovation. This benchmarking provides readers with a clear understanding of the market landscape and the positions of the leading players. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, will help readers identify untapped revenue opportunities in the market.

Impact Analysis



Increasing demand for acute social anxiety disorder therapies is anticipated to support the growth of the global acute social anxiety disorder market during the forecast period 2025-2035. The global acute social anxiety disorder market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to advancements in diagnostic technologies, the development of innovative therapies, and increasing awareness among patients and healthcare providers.

Recent Developments

Research Activities: In January 2025, Vistagen announced the enrollment of the first subject in a repeat dose study of fasedienol, its investigational neuroactive pherine nasal spray, which was in Phase 3 development for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder.

Drivers:



Increasing Prevalence of Mental Health Disorders Continuous Advancements in Treatment Options

Limitations:

Limited Awareness in Low-Income Regions

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope and Definition

1. Global Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market Overview

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.1.2 Market Trends

1.1.3 Epidemiological Analysis of Acute Social Anxiety Disorder

1.1.3.1 By Region

1.1.3.1.1 U.S.

1.1.3.1.2 EU5

1.1.3.1.3 Rest-of-the-World

1.1.4 Pipeline Analysis

1.1.5 Regulatory Landscape / Compliance

1.1.5.1 Legal Requirement and Framework in the U.S.

1.1.5.2 Legal Requirement and Framework in the E.U.

1.1.5.3 Legal Requirement and Framework in Asia-Pacific

1.1.5.3.1 Japan

1.1.5.3.2 China

1.1.5.4 Legal Requirement and Framework in Rest-of-the-World

1.2 Market Dynamics

1.2.1 Impact Analysis

1.2.2 Market Drivers

1.2.3 Market Restraints

1.2.4 Market Opportunities

2. Global Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market (By Region), $Million, 2023-2035

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Key Finding

2.1.2 Market Dynamics

2.1.3 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.3.1 North America Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market (by Country)

2.1.3.1.1 U.S.

2.1.3.1.2 Canada

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Key Findings

2.2.2 Market Dynamics

2.2.3 Market Size and Forecast

2.2.3.1 Europe Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market (by Country)

2.2.3.1.1 U.K.

2.2.3.1.2 Germany

2.2.3.1.3 France

2.2.3.1.4 Italy

2.2.3.1.5 Spain

2.2.3.1.6 Rest-of-Europe

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Key Findings

2.3.2 Market Dynamics

2.3.3 Market Size and Forecast

2.3.3.1 Asia-Pacific Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market (by Country)

2.3.3.1.1 Japan

2.3.3.1.2 China

2.3.3.1.3 India

2.3.3.1.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

2.4 Rest-of-the-World

2.4.1 Key Findings

2.4.2 Market Dynamics

2.4.3 Market Size and Forecast

3. Global Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.1.1 Key Strategies and Developments by Company

3.1.1.1 Funding Activities

3.1.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.1.3 Regulatory Approvals

3.1.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations and Business Expansions

3.1.2 Key Developments Analysis

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Vistagen

3.2.2 Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc.

3.2.3 PureTech Health

4. Research Methodology

