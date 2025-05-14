Plus Completes Successful Test Of Semi-Autonomous Trucks With Partners DSV, Dm-Drogerie Markt, And IVECO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partners recently completed the testing of an IVECO truck integrated with Plus's semi-autonomous driver assistance solution in Krefeld, Germany. It was the first road test of this technology in Germany. After several months of extensive testing and validation of the technology and driver training, the semi-autonomous solution was ready for public road testing. Goods were delivered under real-world conditions on the route between two warehouses in Krefeld and Hennef.

Shawn Kerrigan, COO and co-founder of Plus, said: "We are proud to celebrate with our innovative partners DSV, dm and IVECO the completion of the pilot, with the safety and efficiency results made possible by our autonomous driving technology. It is even more fitting to do it in Germany, a country which has embraced the benefits of autonomous vehicles. We are excited to bring to market factory-produced self-driving trucks with Plus' transformative self-driving technology, starting in the US and then in Europe."

"The focus is on depot-to-depot operations, as the technology is perfectly suited for recurring processes where sufficient data is available," says Peter Matthiesen, Senior Director, Group Innovation, Mobility & Truck Technology at DSV.

"dm-drogerie markt has been working together with DSV on sustainable and innovative supply chains for decades. We were therefore very happy to support this pilot project. We are also looking forward to working together on forward-looking technology like this in the future," adds Ursula Paepcke, Head of TKM in the Logistics division of the drugstore retailer dm-drogerie markt, explaining the reasons for participating in the project.

The pilot project confirmed the expected findings and assumptions, especially regarding improved safety and reliability. The autonomous driving system consistently demonstrated safe driving behavior, particularly in lane keeping, lane changing, adaptive driving, and dealing with predictable traffic situations.

"It is incredibly valuable for dm, the project stakeholders to understand and see through practical experience how highly automated trucks jointly developed by IVECO and Plus can improve safety, efficiency and fuel consumption. We look forward to the commercial availability of these highly innovative vehicles," says Matthiesen.

One reason for the test: "We want to attract drivers to the elevated role, as there is a driver shortage of almost 200,000 in Europe, which is expected to rise to 700,000 by 2028. Autonomous driving technology will significantly improve the working environment, reduce mental and physical fatigue, increase safety, and enable a significantly more diverse driver pool," adds Matthiesen.

The semi-autonomous solution truck was developed jointly by leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, IVECO, and Silicon Valley-based self-driving software company, Plus. Equipped with Plus' AI-based highly automated driving solution together with advanced sensors such as lidar, radar, and cameras, this IVECO S-Way truck offers the driver a 360 degree view around the vehicle and new ways to monitor traffic and the road, increasing safety and comfort. Plus' autonomous driving technology can safely and automatically perform normal highway driving maneuvers, including lane centering, driver-initiated or system-suggested lane changes, traffic jam assistance, and nudging, with the driver monitoring the system. It can also reduce fuel consumption by approximately 10 percent and thus lower emissions.

Delivery of the future: Focus on autonomous driving

By testing the technology, the project partners are paving the way for the future commissioning of semi-autonomous trucks and the testing of fully autonomous driving solutions for logistics. Factory-built self-driving trucks are expected to be commercially available in the US by 2027 and in Europe subsequently.

Marco Liccardo, Chief Technology & Digital Officer, Iveco Group: "This successful demonstration marks a further key step in our journey toward the commercialization of highly automated driving technologies in the logistics sector. Through this collaborative pilot, we were able to validate the capabilities of our advanced driver assistance system in real-world operations, confirming improvements in safety, fuel efficiency, and overall driving performance. These results reinforce our belief that automation will not replace the driver, but will elevate their role by reducing fatigue, supporting complex maneuvers, and creating a safer, more productive working environment. At Iveco Group, we believe that the future of logistics lies in smart, sustainable, and human-centric innovation. Working alongside our trusted partners DSV, dm and Plus, we remain committed to developing intelligent transport solutions that meet the growing demands of efficiency, sustainability, and driver well-being across Europe and beyond."

Safety drivers will remain in the driver's cab for the foreseeable future until a new ecosystem is developed that regulates charging or refueling, for example . Matthiesen sees great potential in the technology and offers a further outlook for the future: "The new technology will not eliminate jobs – quite the opposite: it will create new opportunities and jobs. Drivers will be upskilled to contribute their expertise in other areas. This is conceivable, for example, in control towers, which will closely monitor and support the daily operations. New jobs will also arise to conduct pre- and post-arrival checks or to perform many other tasks that still require human intervention."

About Plus

Plus is a pioneering autonomous trucking AI software company delivering safe and scalable factory-built autonomous trucks globally. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations in the United States and Europe, Plus has over 500 global patents and was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies. Partners including TRATON GROUP's Scania, MAN, and International brands, Hyundai Motor Company, Iveco Group, Bosch, and DSV are working with Plus to accelerate the deployment of next-generation autonomous trucks.

For more information, visit or follow Plus on LinkedIn and YouTube .

