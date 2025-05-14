Bernatello’S Foods And Tunnel To Towers Foundation Unite To Launch Brew Pub Patriot Pizza

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Staten Island, New York, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernatello's Foods, a leading frozen pizza manufacturer rooted in Midwest values, proudly announces its national partnership with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation through the launch of Brew Pub Patriot Pizza. This new product line honors military members, first responders, and their families – providing consumers with a way to support a powerful cause with every purchase.

A brand that began hitting shelves in March 2025, Brew Pub Patriot Pizza is available in five bold, American-inspired flavors:“Hail to the Cheese” (Cheese),“Red, White & 'Roni” (Pepperoni),“The All American” (Sausage & Pepperoni),“The Commander” (Supreme), and“Yankee Noodle” (Mac & Cheese with Bacon). A portion of proceeds from every pizza sold will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its mission to provide mortgage-free homes to fallen first responder families, Gold Star families, catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, as well as combatting veteran homelessness.

"We are proud to partner with Tunnel to Towers to launch Brew Pub Patriot Pizza," said Chad Schultz, President of Bernatello's Foods.“This partnership is a natural extension of our commitment to honoring military service members, first responders, and the families who sacrifice so much. It's a pizza with purpose-great taste paired with a greater cause.”

"Bernatello's is helping us turn everyday purchases into extraordinary acts of kindness," said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.“Through this partnership, more families will be able to stay in their homes, more veterans will receive the support they need, and more Americans will be reminded that we never forget our heroes.”

Founded in memory of fallen 9/11 firefighter Stephen Siller, Tunnel to Towers has become a national leader in veteran and first responder support, known for its life-changing programs and commitment to doing good.

The Brew Pub Patriot Pizza partnership builds on Bernatello's longstanding commitment to community impact through its philanthropic pillars: veterans and military, first responders, at-risk youth, and food insecurity.

About Bernatello's Foods

Bernatello's Foods is a family-owned frozen pizza company headquartered in Kaukauna, WI, with additional manufacturing facilities in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Its brand portfolio includes Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza, Bellatoria, Orv's, Roma, Pizza Corner-and now, Brew Pub Patriot Pizza. The company is passionate about quality, people, and purpose. Learn more at bernatellos.com .

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to“do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001. VisitText> to learn more.

