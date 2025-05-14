Sentiment Analytics Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Emergence Of Emotion AI And Advanced Text Analytics Tools Generates New Market Opportunities

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sentiment Analytics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Sentiment Analytics was valued at US$5.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$11.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Sentiment Analytics market.

The growth in the sentiment analytics market is driven by several factors, including advancements in NLP, AI, and machine learning, the increasing demand for real-time customer insights and market intelligence, and the rising focus on brand reputation management and customer experience optimization. The development of sentiment analytics platforms with multilingual support, emotion AI, and real-time data processing capabilities is driving their adoption across various industries, including retail, healthcare, and financial services.

The emphasis on automated and predictive sentiment analysis tools that provide actionable insights and early warning signals for brand management is expanding the market reach. The growing use of sentiment analytics in political analysis, public opinion monitoring, and market research is creating new opportunities for market growth. Additionally, the increasing investments in R&D for ethical AI practices, data privacy, and compliance in sentiment analytics are further supporting market expansion.

Why Is Sentiment Analytics Becoming Crucial for Businesses Today?

Sentiment analytics is rapidly becoming an essential tool for businesses aiming to gain insights into customer opinions, brand perception, and market trends. This technology analyzes text, voice, and social media data to understand the emotions and sentiments expressed by customers, providing valuable information for decision-making, marketing strategies, and customer experience management.

The rising demand for real-time customer insights is driving the adoption of sentiment analytics in various sectors such as retail, banking, healthcare, and media. The increasing use of social media monitoring tools for brand reputation management and public relations is further boosting the market, as businesses seek to understand public sentiment, detect potential crises, and respond to customer feedback proactively. Sentiment analytics is also playing a critical role in political campaigns, public opinion monitoring, and market research, providing deeper insights into consumer behavior and preferences.

How Are Technological Advancements Enhancing Sentiment Analytics Solutions?

Technological advancements are significantly enhancing the capabilities of sentiment analytics solutions, making them more accurate, versatile, and accessible. The integration of natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, and emotion AI is enabling sentiment analytics tools to understand complex language nuances, detect sarcasm, and differentiate between positive, negative, and neutral sentiments.

The development of multilingual sentiment analysis models is catering to the needs of global businesses that require insights from diverse markets and languages. The emergence of real-time sentiment analytics platforms with automated alerts and dashboards is providing businesses with timely and actionable insights, enhancing their ability to respond to market changes and customer feedback. Additionally, the focus on ethical AI and data privacy in sentiment analytics is aligning with the growing emphasis on transparency and compliance in data-driven decision-making.

Which Market Segments Are Leading the Adoption of Sentiment Analytics?

The sentiment analytics market is segmented by type, application, deployment mode, end-user, and region. Types of sentiment analytics include text-based, voice-based, and video-based sentiment analysis, with text-based sentiment analysis being the most widely adopted due to its broad applicability in social media monitoring, customer feedback analysis, and market research. Applications span brand management, customer experience management, social media monitoring, market research, and competitive intelligence, with customer experience management being the largest segment due to the growing need for personalized and data-driven customer engagement strategies.

Deployment modes include cloud-based and on-premises solutions, with cloud-based solutions gaining traction due to their scalability, flexibility, and lower costs. End-users of sentiment analytics include retail, BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, media, and entertainment, with the retail and BFSI sectors being major adopters due to their focus on customer retention, loyalty, and satisfaction. Geographically, North America and Europe lead the sentiment analytics market due to advanced AI and big data capabilities, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region driven by digital transformation, social media penetration, and increasing investments in customer experience solutions.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as ADmantX, Aiaioo Labs, Appen Ltd., Awario, Bitext Innovations S.L. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

