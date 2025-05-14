Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Arab League Expresses Concern Over Tripoli Clashes

Arab League Expresses Concern Over Tripoli Clashes


2025-05-14 10:04:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 14 (KUNA) -- The Arab League expressed deep concern on Wednesday over the armed clashes that have swept the Libyan capital, Tripoli, over the past two days, which have terrorized civilians, threatened the lives of peaceful residents, and disrupted daily life.
In a statement, the Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmad Aboul Gheit, called on all active parties in Libya to de-escalate and assume national responsibility.
He also stressed that these unfortunate developments, once again highlight the urgent need to move forward on the path of comprehensive national consensus to achieve the aspirations of the Libyan people. (end)
aff


MENAFN14052025000071011013ID1109548812

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search