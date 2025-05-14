403
Arab League Expresses Concern Over Tripoli Clashes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 14 (KUNA) -- The Arab League expressed deep concern on Wednesday over the armed clashes that have swept the Libyan capital, Tripoli, over the past two days, which have terrorized civilians, threatened the lives of peaceful residents, and disrupted daily life.
In a statement, the Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmad Aboul Gheit, called on all active parties in Libya to de-escalate and assume national responsibility.
He also stressed that these unfortunate developments, once again highlight the urgent need to move forward on the path of comprehensive national consensus to achieve the aspirations of the Libyan people. (end)
