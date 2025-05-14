Notice To Attend The Annual General Meeting In Scibase Holding AB (Publ)
|
Category
|
Maximum number of stock options per person
|
Key employees in the United States (maximum of 1 person)
|
600,000
|
Other employees in the United States (maximum of 4 persons)
|
150,000
The options granted per participant will depend on the position within the SciBase group.
-
Annual vesting will be determined by the board of directors in connection with the adoption of the year-end report for the financial years 2025, 2026 and 2027, respectively.
Options granted will vest by 1/3 during each of the financial years 2026, 2027 and 2028, based on performance and continued employment, or assignment, in the SciBase group. Vesting shall be proportional in relation to the period of employment or assignment during the year in question.
The reason for the vesting period being shorter than three years is that the Company is, in the near term, facing a period containing important milestones that are crucial for the Company's short- and long-term development. According to the board of directors, it is therefore in the interest of the Company and its shareholders to apply a vesting period shorter than three years. However, in accordance with what is stated below, any vested stock options may not be exercised before 2029, which exceeds three years.
The stock options will be allotted free of charge. Such offers must be made within 10 business days of the decision to allotment being made. Over-allocation cannot take place.
The holder shall be entitled to exercise the stock options during the periods set out below, provided that the performance criteria for vesting is fulfilled. The performance criteria for vesting will be based on fixed technical milestone-criteria in projects, criteria for development of the project portfolio and other pre-determined criteria attributable to the business. The performance criteria are designed to promote the long-term value creation of the Company.
The holders may exercise vested stock options as from the day of release of the Company's year-end report for the financial year 2028 up to and including 30 June 2029.
Upon exercise, each stock option will entitle the holder to receive one warrant immediately exercisable for one share in the Company against payment of the subscription price.
For participation in stock option program 2025/2029 it is required that such participation is legally possible, and that such participation is possible at reasonable administrative costs and with reasonable financial resources.
Issued stock options do not constitute securities and may not be transferred, pledged or otherwise disposed of by the holder.
In other respects, the board of directors shall establish the general terms for participation in the program.
B) Directed issue of warrants and approval of transfer of warrants to secure the Company's commitments under stock option program 2025/2029
To enable the Company's delivery of shares pursuant to stock option program 2025/2029 the board of directors proposes that the general meeting resolves on a directed issue of warrants and to approve the transfer of warrants on the following terms:
-
A maximum of 1,000,000 warrants shall be issued, entailing an increase in the share capital of a maximum of SEK 50,000.00.
The right to subscribe for the warrants shall, with deviation from the preferential right for existing shareholders, vest in SciBase Holding AB (publ), reg. no. 556773-4768.
Subscription of the warrants shall be made on a separate subscription list no later than three weeks after the resolution on issue of warrants. The board of directors shall be entitled to extend the subscription period.
The warrants shall be issued free of charge.
Each warrant shall entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company.
Each warrant shall entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to 120 per cent of the volume-weighted average price according to Nasdaq First North Growth Market's official price list for the share during the ten trading days immediately preceding the annual general meeting, however not lower than the share's quota value. The subscription price and the number of shares for which each stock option entitles the holder to subscribe may be subject to recalculation pursuant to a bonus issue, share split, new issue with preferential rights and similar measures, whereby conventional terms and conditions for recalculation shall be applied.
Subscription of shares by virtue of the warrants may be made as from the day of release of the Company's year-end report for the financial year 2028 up to and including 30 June 2029.
Shares issued following exercise of warrants during a certain financial year shall entitle to dividend for the first time on the record day for dividend which occurs following registration of the shares with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.
The complete terms and conditions for the warrants are set out in "Terms and conditions for warrants of series 2025/2029 in SciBase Holding AB (publ)".
The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential right is that the issue forms part of the implementation of stock option program 2025/2029. In view of what is set forth under Objectives and reasons for the proposal above, the board of directors is of the opinion that it is of benefit to the Company and its shareholders that certain employees in the USA are offered to participate in stock option program 2025/2029.
The board of directors further proposes that the general meeting resolves to approve that the Company transfers warrants to participants in stock option program 2025/2029.
Finally, the board of directors proposes that the board of directors, or anyone appointed by the board of directors, should be authorised to make such minor adjustments to the above proposal that may be necessary in connection with the registration procedures with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, and possible registration of the warrants with Euroclear Sweden AB.
Costs and effects on important key ratios
The option program 2025/2029 will lead to certain costs. Based on the assumption that 100 per cent of the options in the program will be vested, the salary cost in the accounts pursuant to IFRS 2 is expected to amount to approximately SEK 0.20 million in total during the period 2025-2029 based on the options actual value at the start of the program. The options have no market value as they are non-transferable. However, the board of directors has assessed a theoretical value of the options through application of the Black & Scholes valuation model. The calculations have been based on an assumed share price of SEK 0.41 and an assumed volatility of 70 per cent. The value of the options of option program 2025/2029 pursuant to this valuation is approximately SEK 0.20 per option with the application of the Black & Scholes formula. The transfer restrictions have not been taken into account in the valuation. The actual IFRS 2 cost during the vesting period depends on how many options that are vested.
At fulfilment of the vesting conditions and exercise of the options, option program 2025/2029 will lead to costs in the form of social security charges. The total costs for social security charges during the vesting period depends on how many options that are vested and the value of the options at exercise. Based on the assumption that 100 per cent of the options in the option program 2025/2029 will be vested, a subscription price of SEK 0.49 and an assumed share price of SEK 0.81 at the exercise of the options, the costs for social security charges will amount to approximately SEK 0.02 million. The Company's total cost for social security charges is proposed to be hedged through a directed issue of warrants pursuant to item B above.
The board of directors deems that the positive effects on earnings that are expected to result from increased share ownership among employees in the USA, which may be further increased through the stock option program 2025/2029, outweighs the costs related to the stock option program 2025/2029.
The stock option program 2025/2029 is assessed to have a marginal impact on the Company's key figures.
Dilution
Upon full exercise of all stock options, 1,000,000 new shares in the Company can be issued, which corresponds to a dilution of approximately 0.3 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company, however, subject to any potential adjustment which may occur under the terms and conditions for the warrants. Accordingly, the program offers the employees the possibility to increase their shareholding in the Company to the corresponding figure.
Majority requirements
The board of directors' proposal for a resolution regarding option program 2025/2029 and the necessary security measures connected thereto pursuant to items A and B above form one combined proposal. Therefore, it is proposed that the resolutions of the general meeting under item A and B are passed as one single resolution, pursuant to the majority provisions of chapter 16 of the Swedish Companies Act, meaning that shareholders holding not less than 9/10th of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the general meeting must vote for the proposal.
Preparation of the matter
The principles of stock option program 2025/2029 have been prepared by the board of directors of the Company. The board of directors has thereafter decided to submit this proposal to the general meeting. Except for the officials who prepared the matter pursuant to instructions from the board of directors, no employee that may be included in the program has taken part in the drafting thereof.
Other share-based incentive programs
The Company has no other ongoing share-based incentive programs.
Authorisation for the board of directors
The board of directors proposes that the general meeting authorises the board of directors to execute the resolutions in accordance with the above and to ensure the transfer of the warrants in accordance with the above.
Resolution on amendments to the articles of association (item 14)
The Board of Directors proposes that the general meeting resolves to amend the limits for the share capital and the number of shares in the Company's articles of association in accordance with the below.
§ 4 in the articles of association is proposed to have the following wording.
Proposed wording
The share capital shall amount to at least SEK 16,914,781.65 and not more than SEK 67,659,126.60.
§ 5 in the articles of association is proposed to have the following wording.
Proposed wording
The number of shares shall be not less than 338,295,633 and not more than 1,353,182,532.
The board of directors, the CEO, or anyone appointed by the board of directors or the CEO, shall be authorised to make such minor amendments to the above resolution as may be necessary in connection with the registration of the resolution with the Swedish Companies Registration Office or due to other formal requirements.
Majority requirements
A valid resolution requires that the resolution is supported by shareholders representing at least two thirds of the votes cast as well as of the shares represented at the general meeting.
Resolution to authorise the board of directors to resolve on issuances of shares, warrants and/or convertible debentures (item 15)
The board of directors proposes that the annual general meeting resolves to authorise the board of directors to, until the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, decide upon issuances of new shares, issuance of warrants and/or convertibles. New issues of shares and issues of warrants and/or convertibles may occur with or without preferential rights for shareholders of the Company and may be made either in cash and/or by way of set-off or contribution in kind or otherwise be conditional. Through issuances resolved upon with support from the authorisation - with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights - the number of shares issued, or number of shares created in connection with exercise of warrants or conversion of convertibles, shall correspond to not more than a 30 percent dilution of the share capital and the number of shares and votes in the Company after such issue(s). The chairman of the board of directors, the CEO or a person appointed by the board of directors shall be authorised to make any minor adjustments required to register the resolution with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.
Majority requirements
A resolution in accordance with the proposal, item 15, is valid only when supported by shareholders holding not less than two thirds of both the votes cast and of the shares represented at the general meeting.
Documentation etc.
The annual report and the auditor's report, the board of directors' proposals and all other related documentation will be available at the Company's office and on the Company's website, , no later than three weeks prior to the general meeting and will be sent free of charge to shareholders who so request and provide their postal address.
This notice is a translation of a Swedish notice and in case of any deviations between the language versions, the Swedish version shall prevail.
Shareholders' right to request information
Shareholders are reminded of their right to request information from the board of directors and managing director in accordance with Chapter 7 Section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act.
Use of personal data
For information regarding the processing of your personal data, please see the integrity policy that is available at Euroclear Sweden AB's website: .
Stockholm in May 2025
SciBase Holding AB (publ)
The board of directors
For additional information, please contact:
Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: [email protected]
Certified Advisor (CA): Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65 E-mail: [email protected]
About SciBase
SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops, manufactures, and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.
Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.
Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.
