The Tabladi Tree Is A Symbol Of Chastity And Beauty.

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Dr. Abdallahi Idriss Abdallahi

PortSudan(Sudanow)- The Tabladi tree holds symbolic and sacred significance in some regions of Sudan and is considered to have great environmental, economic, and cultural importance. Over forty benefits and uses have been identified. Dr. Abdelrahim Merghani, a Sudanese agricultural expert, spoke about the importance of its fruits, saying that the Tabladi tree is used in traditional medicine. Its leaves are edible in some cultures, especially in West Africa. The Tabladi also plays a significant role in Sudanese culture, featuring in traditional Kordofanian songs.

In Kordofan, the gazelle dances above Quizo,

while the towering Tabaldi stands, with pride.

O beauty, a treasure we cherish with boundless pride,

O how we yearn for the Bride of the Sands!

and the Bride of the Sands

is one of us and well-known, the city of Al-Obied, the historical capital of Kordofan.

The Tabladi tree plays a prominent role in Sudan's history, particularly during the Mahdist Revolution that began in Aba Island in 1881 and continued until the capture of Khartoum in 1885. This giant tree served as a shelter and landmark for the soldiers and leaders of the revolution, who would hold meetings under its shade and use it as a notable geographical marker on the battlefield.

There's the Tabladi tree of Kaba (south of El-Obeid), which turned into a main camp for the Mahdi's forces during their siege of El-Obeid city , and the Tabladi tree of Al-Janzara (near El-Obeid), which was used as a site for training soldiers in preparation for facing Hicks' expedition , and the Tabladi tree of Al-Boroji (Shikan Forest), which is associated with the incident of the Buruji soldier who was killed above it and witnessed the decisive victory over Hicks Pasha's army , and the Tabladi tree of Tagali (South Kordofan), which was the scene of an important meeting between the Mahdi and Mek Adam Um Dibalo, leading to the allegiance of the Kingdom of Tagali to the Mahdist state. Even in later major battles, the Tabladi tree remained a symbol for the Mujahideen, as in the Battle of Karari, where the slogan "A Tabladi tree fell on the infidels" was chanted, symbolizing the power of the Mujahideen's strikes, drawn from the shade of the blessed tree.

Among the uses of Tabladi trees documented by the researcher and former forest director in his book "One Tree, Two Trees, and a Forest" that still exist are: a tree in Nyala city used as a reconnaissance point for enemy forces; the Al-Roseres fort tree, used as a base to resist Italian aircraft during World War II; the Titala tree in Al-Butana near Gedaref city, which witnessed a battle between British and Italian forces during World War II and is still used for civil meetings; the tree near Al-Abbasiya in South Kordofan, known as the "Question Tree," where a sheikh would recite the Quran to pray for rain; the "Tree Mosque" in Al-Roseres, featuring a cavity that can fit 20 people, used for worship by a Sufi group; the "Store Tree" in Al-Kurumuk, used by the forestry department as a storage facility and previously used for food storage during the war; and the "Reservoir Tree" in Al-Doudiya forest, North Kordofan, which has two rooms and windows, serving as a water reservoir and place of worship. The Tabladi tree of the Messiria Paramount Chiefs in Al-Mujlad still stands and was used as a traditional court headquarters.

Let's conclude with the elegy of Um Safafir, the lady of shadows and companion of time, that ancient Tabladi tree that surpassed 130 years of age before being uprooted by heavy rains and strong winds, leaving the residents of Um Dafis village in North Kordofan in profound and indescribable grief. Even the birds mourned it, and the animals and creatures of the land lamented its loss.

"Um Safafir" was no ordinary tree; it guarded the southern entrance of the village. It was given this peculiar name because it had openings (cavities) high up on its trunk that produced whistle-like sounds when the wind blew, filling the area with a unique melody familiar to the villagers. The tree had a large cavity that stored over 200 barrels of drinking water, especially for the scorching summer days. It was not just a water reservoir but a retreat for farmers, who would rest in its shade after a long morning of work, and a gathering spot for young people, who would meet underneath to share stories and laughter.

"Um Safafir" is linked to a strange story that has become part of the village's heritage. According to legend, a British expedition heading to Darfur in 1919 passed near Um Dafis and the commander fired a cannonball at "Um Safafir," severely damaging it and causing all the stored water to burst out. Feeling guilty, the commander ordered the digging of a well in the area, which became the primary water source for the villagers. Major Khalid, who initiated the "Um Safafir" memorial ceremony, believes that the cannonball might have been the real reason for its death over a century later, especially since its "companions," other Tabladi trees, are still alive. These include "Um Zaraf," where giraffes rest; "Um Rakwa," shaped like a jug; "Al-Zarqa," with its bluish-green hue; "Al-Tawmat," two adjacent Tabladi trees like twins; "Um Bwati," with branches resembling a wooden bowl for watering animals; and "Um Raal," where ostrich herds gather. There's also "Shiq Al-Rqaq," a group of slender Tabladi trees living side by side near the village.

All of them still stand tall and proud. so why did "Um Safafir" leave alone? With this painful question, Major Khalid concluded his speech, having eulogized it with a long, sad poem titled "A Queen from the Land of Hamr Embraces the Earth." From it, we excerpt these lines:

The lovely one, O beauty of the land,

The green shade, shelter of the men,

Beloved since we were young,

Without you, the village is like fire.

Our life without you is impossible,

O Chastity, symbol of beauty.