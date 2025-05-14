Israa Ahmed Haidar, A Sudanese Student In The Challenge And Resilience Program And A High-Achieving Sudanese Certificate

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee

PortSudan(Sudanow)- This year's Sudanese Certificate exam results come after a two-year hiatus due to the devastating war, which has had a profound impact on the mental state of students and their families, leaving them feeling frustrated and fearful about an uncertain future. The exceptional results are a testament to the unwavering resilience and determination of the Sudanese people, mirroring the bravery of our armed forces as they fight against the terrorist Rapid Support Forces militia. The Sudanese Certificate represents a powerful force for overcoming ignorance and ushering in an era of knowledge, which is essential for building nations.

This battle armed with science for a bright future was led by the brilliant student Israa Ahmed Haider Mohamed Ahmed by achieving the first place at the level of Sudan with a success rate of 97.1 percent, maintaining the level of the percentage for previous years, to know more about her, Sudanow contact with her on the phone where the village of Tangasi Al-Ruwais, Marawi locality , Northern State, met the student Israa Date of birth. 2006 Kassala city . East Sudan Growing up, Tangasi Al-Ruwais area, school stages. Basic school, Ruwais and Aburnat Quranic school for girls, secondary school.

The outstanding secondary school girls of Dongola, excellence and distinction shine through Israa since her early days. She comes from a family known for its children's exceptional achievements, and her father, Ahmed Haidar, was the top of his class throughout his educational journey. Therefore, the family's support and trust were key factors in her success. Additionally, her memorization of the Holy Quran in the fourth year of primary school played a significant role in broadening her horizons, enhancing her understanding, and accelerating her comprehension. This achievement refutes the claims of those who oppose the idea that memorizing the Quran burdens children's minds, proving the opposite to be true.

Israa says, I almost certify that my family's trust and their good prayers were the greatest support. Their confidence in me was greater than my confidence in myself. Therefore, my success came at this critical time the country is going through, which has negatively impacted students and their future. Like all students, I was affected by the frustration. I was constantly thinking about how to overcome the fear that all my hard work might be in vain at the last moment. Israa adds, We used to support and encourage each other, but then we'd experience moments of frustration and laziness, leaving our studies for a long time before returning to them again. This continued until the Sudanese Certificate exams were scheduled, and that's when She made up her mind and rolled up her sleeves. Israa relied on herself in studying and academic achievement, except for occasionally attending courses and camps organized by the school as an additional effort for review and reinforcement, in addition to utilizing educational online platforms. The teachers who came from Khartoum state played a significant role, working sincerely in those courses and reviews, exerting considerable effort alongside the school's teachers. Moreover, the Quranic schools have always been distinctive, as the Prophet's saying goes: "Nothing competes with the Quran except that it is blessed. The outcome was this remarkable result that honored Sudan, the Northern state, and the Tangasi Al-Ruwais area, known for its children's excellence and their attainment of prestigious positions in various scientific fields inside and outside Sudan.

The brilliant Israa Ahmed Haidar says, My ambition is to study medicine and be one of the soldiers of the medical field, serving my country, Sudan, which awaits the efforts of its sons and daughters for reconstruction and development. Sudan deserves that and more. I pray to God that we can make it better than it was and see it rise among the nations.

Israa concludes her conversation with Sudanow, saying: "Peace be upon those of virtue, firstly, secondly, and lastly. Those who never ceased their efforts, never diminished their hard work, the best companions and helpers. They are the source of support and the bringer of hope. No words can describe them, and no language can repay them. All I can say is, 'And say, (My Lord, have mercy upon them as they brought me up when I was small). Indeed, I am proud to be their daughter, and what increased my pride and self-respect is that I was able to make them happy with this result. I am deeply grateful to them for their continuous prayers for me. May God enable me to repay them even a part of their right.

Congratulations to all colleagues on the grades they achieved. I say to them, be proud no matter the result, because this batch is the batch of challenge, resilience, and success. Each one of us was the hero of their own story. To those who weren't successful this year, don't worry, this isn't the end; it's the beginning of a new story, and you're the hero. God bless everyone and grant them success. I extend my congratulations to all teachers and educators for their efforts and celebrate the success of this challenging batch. I dedicate this success to the heroes of the Dignity Battle. May God protect the Sudanese people and accept the martyrs. We pray for the victory of our armed forces against the enemies and for the country's prosperity.