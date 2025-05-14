Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Notes Surge In Sales Of Pharmaceutical Products

2025-05-14 09:08:14
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In the first four months of 2025, consumers in Azerbaijan purchased 465 million manats worth of pharmaceutical products and medical supplies, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee. This represents a 15.7% increase-or...

