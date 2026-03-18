Stakeholders Call For Holistic Export Cluster Rejuvenation With Focus On Msmes

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Stakeholders have emphasised the need for a holistic and balanced approach to rejuvenation of export-oriented industrial clusters, integrating infrastructure upgradation with capacity building, technology adoption, and improved market access, it was announced on Wednesday.

During a post-Budget meeting organised by the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), the importance of strengthening domestic manufacturing ecosystems, particularly in sectors with high import dependence, was highlighted.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Amardeep Singh Bhatia.

Rajat Kumar Saini, CEO and Managing Director, NICDC, emphasised the importance of continued stakeholder engagement to refine and operationalise the cluster development framework.

The meeting witnessed wide participation from representatives of Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), industry associations, financial institutions, research organisations, and government stakeholders.

Participants also stressed the need for robust testing, certification, and quality infrastructure to enhance global competitiveness and reduce reliance on overseas facilities, according to Commerce Ministry.

Notably, the discussions underscored the importance of promoting innovation, research and development, and technology commercialisation within clusters.

Targeted support for MSMEs to enhance productivity and facilitate their integration into global value chains was also emphasised, the statement said.

Stakeholders highlighted the need for effective governance mechanisms, including industry-led participation through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), and the establishment of cluster-level facilitation systems to support investors and enterprises.

“Simplification of regulatory processes, improved awareness and accessibility of government schemes, and greater flexibility at the state and district levels for context-specific implementation were also emphasised,” according to the statement.

Strengthening design, innovation and intellectual property ecosystems, developing sustainable financing models, and leveraging existing government initiatives to scale high-potential clusters were also discussed.

A broad consensus emerged on placing MSMEs at the centre of cluster development efforts, with a focus on improving access to finance, enhancing capabilities, and enabling greater participation in export markets.

The need to align cluster development with global demand trends and strengthen India's position in global value chains was also highlighted.