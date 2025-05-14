Ideaslab Announces Xview AI, The First Markerless App To Offer Complete Golf Swing Analysis And Insights In Real Time

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Combining the power of IdeasLab's deep technology, presented in a simple and intuitive manner, is the key to disrupting and democratizing access to high-quality golf instruction. "With one video, I was able to identify and solve a problem in my swing," said K.J. Choi. "I've used all kinds of technology in my golf career and was impressed by how XView AI makes something so complex (the golf swing) so simple to understand." Just one month after changing his swing using XView AI, K.J. became the oldest Asian born golfer to win a golf tournament, at the age of 54, at the SK Telecom Open. He also became a Major Champion just three weeks later with his victory at the British Senior Open. "I believe XView AI is the future of golf," Choi added.

For golfers, IdeasLab's technology delivers visually intuitive intelligence that leads to faster self-correction. Coaches benefit from streamlined lessons, as the AI automates tedious tasks like annotations, allowing them to focus on teaching. By making studio grade analysis portable and user-friendly, XView AI bridges the gap between high-end technology and everyday use, solving a problem of accessibility and immediacy that others in the sports sector have yet to fully address.

"XView AI allowed me to tune my swing for tournaments and my Drive Chip and Putt preparation remotely in collaboration with my coach. The baseline swing that the App learns from videos of my swing helps me return to my optimal swing," said Alexandra (Alexa) Phung (13), two-time DCP Champion, AJGA Champion, World Champion NY, and FL State Champion.

Coach Pete Buchanan, who is Director of Golf Instruction and Player Development at the famed Pete Buchanan Golf adds, "XView AI is a game changer, providing definitive answers to movement analysis for both my clients and myself. By eliminating guesswork through 3-D measurement, it offers clear insights into felt and observed movements. The live version's ability to display real-time numerical and angular feedback empowers students to instantly visualize necessary adjustments, fostering a deeper understanding of the required changes. This immediate visual and kinesthetic connection, without a doubt, gives me a significant advantage in facilitating the growth of both my own game and my clients."

XView AI Features:



State-of-the-Art Technology: XView AI is built on multiple proprietary AI models trained by millions of images and videos that not only automates the mundane and necessary steps required by most existing apps but will also deliver more detailed layers of analysis and golf instruction. No other app integrates multiple AI models concurrently for instant before-and-after comparisons, a feature validated by over 400 users, including coaches and professional golfers in IdeasLab's 2023-2024 beta program.



Superior motion tracking at 240fps, ensuring smooth, high-fidelity analysis through their proprietary skeletal model



Addresses the jittery or inaccurate keypoint detection seen in competitors like those using open source models such as Apple Vision



Live AI provides real-time skeletal overlays during lessons-no recording needed (while automated AI guides simplify annotations and support newer instructors with suggested tools)

Combination of precision, immediacy, and adaptability makes XView AI uniquely efficient and reliable

User-Friendly Interface: Sleek and intuitive, XView AI ensures a seamless user experience, catering to both coaches and students by creating a more compelling and engaging learning experience personalized for every golfer. Unlocking Incredible Savings of Time, Convenience, and Money: Equipment, sensors, gear, and software typically used to analyze a golf swing can be costly, cumbersome, and time consuming. XView AI serves as a full 3D studio that fits in your pocket, replacing it all at a fraction of the price while also saving time through automation driven by AI.

XView AI Pro is $49.99/month or $499/year.

"Golf is only the beginning for IdeasLab. We aim to target other sports and robotics, replicating the key successes and learnings from XView AI," noted IdeasLab Founder & CEO Winston Yang.

About IdeasLab

IdeasLab, founded in New York, NY in 2017 by Winston Yang, develops innovative AI models and disruptive applications that empower athletes to improve their performance, spanning training and coaching, physical and occupational therapy, and robotics. Winston Yang combines his passion for innovation and AI with sports by developing cutting-edge AI technologies to elevate golf instruction.

