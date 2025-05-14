Ideaslab Announces Xview AI, The First Markerless App To Offer Complete Golf Swing Analysis And Insights In Real Time
For golfers, IdeasLab's technology delivers visually intuitive intelligence that leads to faster self-correction. Coaches benefit from streamlined lessons, as the AI automates tedious tasks like annotations, allowing them to focus on teaching. By making studio grade analysis portable and user-friendly, XView AI bridges the gap between high-end technology and everyday use, solving a problem of accessibility and immediacy that others in the sports sector have yet to fully address.
"XView AI allowed me to tune my swing for tournaments and my Drive Chip and Putt preparation remotely in collaboration with my coach. The baseline swing that the App learns from videos of my swing helps me return to my optimal swing," said Alexandra (Alexa) Phung (13), two-time DCP Champion, AJGA Champion, World Champion NY, and FL State Champion.
Coach Pete Buchanan, who is Director of Golf Instruction and Player Development at the famed Pete Buchanan Golf adds, "XView AI is a game changer, providing definitive answers to movement analysis for both my clients and myself. By eliminating guesswork through 3-D measurement, it offers clear insights into felt and observed movements. The live version's ability to display real-time numerical and angular feedback empowers students to instantly visualize necessary adjustments, fostering a deeper understanding of the required changes. This immediate visual and kinesthetic connection, without a doubt, gives me a significant advantage in facilitating the growth of both my own game and my clients."
XView AI Features:
State-of-the-Art Technology: XView AI is built on multiple proprietary AI models trained by millions of images and videos that not only automates the mundane and necessary steps required by most existing apps but will also deliver more detailed layers of analysis and golf instruction. No other app integrates multiple AI models concurrently for instant before-and-after comparisons, a feature validated by over 400 users, including coaches and professional golfers in IdeasLab's 2023-2024 beta program.
Superior motion tracking at 240fps, ensuring smooth, high-fidelity analysis through their proprietary skeletal model
Addresses the jittery or inaccurate keypoint detection seen in competitors like those using open source models such as Apple Vision
Live AI provides real-time skeletal overlays during lessons-no recording needed (while automated AI guides simplify annotations and support newer instructors with suggested tools)
Combination of precision, immediacy, and adaptability makes XView AI uniquely efficient and reliable
XView AI Pro is $49.99/month or $499/year.
"Golf is only the beginning for IdeasLab. We aim to target other sports and robotics, replicating the key successes and learnings from XView AI," noted IdeasLab Founder & CEO Winston Yang.
About IdeasLab
IdeasLab, founded in New York, NY in 2017 by Winston Yang, develops innovative AI models and disruptive applications that empower athletes to improve their performance, spanning training and coaching, physical and occupational therapy, and robotics. Winston Yang combines his passion for innovation and AI with sports by developing cutting-edge AI technologies to elevate golf instruction.
For more information, please visit and follow on social media @xview_golf .
