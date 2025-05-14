Agriforce Announces Completion Of 500 Miner Delivery For Installation At East Palestine, Ohio Bitcoin Mining Site

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. (“AgriForce” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI), a diversified technology and infrastructure company focused on digital energy innovation, is pleased to announce the successful delivery of its previously announced order of 500 Bitmain S19j Pro 100T Bitcoin mining machines to its EPCM contractor for installation at the Company's second OH facility in East Palestine, Ohio.

Once installation is complete, the delivered equipment is expected to add an additional 50 petahash per second (PH/s) of new mining capacity, increasing AgriForce's total operational Ohio hashrate to 130 PH/s. This includes the Company's existing 80 PH/s running at its 3 MW facility in Westpoint, Ohio. Installation is now expected to occur on or about May 15, 2025.

Hardware Specifications – Bitmain S19j Pro 100T



Hashrate (per unit): 100 TH/s



Power Consumption (per unit): ~2,950 W



Efficiency: ~29.5 J/TH



Total System Power Draw: ~1.475 MW (500 units)

Facility Capacity: 2 MW site with optimized load balancing



Infrastructure-First, Scaled for Efficiency

With this latest delivery, AgriForce will soon operate 130 PH/s of computing power across two fully owned facilities in Ohio. Leveraging low-cost power agreements and vertically integrated infrastructure, the Company continues to strengthen its competitive position in the North American Bitcoin mining sector.

“Receiving 500 new machines for our East Palestine site marks another strategic milestone in our scale-up roadmap,” said Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriForce.“This delivery is expected to enhance our operational capacity and improve our cost efficiency as we move toward our goal of reaching one exahash.”

Stressing the Company's efficiency in turning investment dollars into revenue-producing assets, Chris Polimeni, CFO of AgriForce stated:“We continue to quickly turn acquisition investments into productive, energized hashrate. This ability to agilely locate well priced miners and install and operate them in consistently rapid operations shows the nimbleness of our organization and greatly optimizes our rates of success.”

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a forward-thinking technology company committed to addressing major challenges in agriculture, digital infrastructure, and environmental innovation. The Company focuses on building energy-efficient operations that support long-term value creation, leveraging proprietary infrastructure strategies and clean energy assets to drive sustainable growth.

Follow AgriFORCE on Social Media:

X: @agriforceg



Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as“may,”“will,”“plan,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,” and similar expressions. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors-some of which are beyond the Company's control-that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company's periodic filings with the SEC under the heading“Risk Factors” in Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking statements due to new information or future developments.

For more information, visit

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Investor Relations, 1-561-717-1742