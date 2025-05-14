403
Erdogan Addresses PKK Disbandment
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan underscored the significance of following through on the dissolution of the terrorist group PKK.
During a parliamentary group meeting of his political party, Erdogan emphasized that “What truly matters is implementation,” adding that the National Intelligence Organization will be responsible for closely monitoring whether the promises are honored.
With the PKK's declaration of its intent to disband and lay down its arms, Erdogan pointed out that Turkey has entered a new phase in its pursuit of a “terror-free Türkiye.”
He expressed that this marks a significant turning point in the country’s efforts to rid itself of terrorism.
He also stated that “The era of terrorism, weapons, violence, and illegality has now come to an end,” highlighting the end of an era of terror in Turkey.
Furthermore, Erdogan pointed out the necessity for the PKK's branches in Syria and Europe to accept these changes and actively participate in the process of disarmament and dissolution.
He specifically referenced the PKK/YPG in Syria and other related offshoots of the terrorist group operating in Europe.
