PM360 Magazine Names Jennifer Wagner Of Momentum Life Sciences To 2025 Elite 100 For Transformational Leadership

INDIANAPOLIS, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Life Sciences proudly announces that Jennifer Wagner, Vice President of Client Solutions, has been selected for the prestigious 2025 Elite 100 by PM360 Magazine in the Transformational Leadership category for her exceptional impact on healthcare innovation and delivery. Wagner has distinguished herself by successfully bridging innovation with implementation, fundamentally changing how the industry approaches patient support. She embodies what it means to be a transformational leader-someone who doesn't just envision change but systematically implements it.

During her tenure at Momentum, Wagner has built her reputation on recognizing that effective healthcare requires addressing both clinical and practical patient challenges. Her forward-thinking approach has resulted in patient engagement strategies that deliver measurable outcomes while maintaining exceptional quality standards.

A cornerstone of Wagner's leadership has been her organizational innovation in team structure. She pioneered a cross-functional approach that replaces traditional siloed account management, enabling team members to develop broader expertise across therapeutic areas. This methodology has created a more adaptable, client-focused service model that responds more effectively to evolving healthcare needs, resulting in expanded capabilities across multiple therapeutic areas and enhanced client retention.

The impact of Wagner's initiatives is clear: her programs have reached over 100,000 patients and provided training to more than 15,000 healthcare professionals, consistently achieving near-perfect satisfaction scores of 98-100%. Her hand in the creation of OneVoiceTM resulted in a comprehensive support system where dedicated Clinical Nurse Educators address the logistical, clinical, and emotional aspects of patient care.

Andrea Heslin Smiley, CEO of Momentum Life Sciences recognized her transformational impact not just on patients but also on the organization, said "She always finds a way to be the best version of herself and applies that to her team and the work that we do."

PM360 is a leading publication for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, with the Elite 100 recognition celebrating individuals who are driving meaningful change in healthcare marketing and patient engagement. Elite 100 nominations are judged by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a distinguished cross-section of industry experts.

Momentum Life Sciences delivers patient engagement solutions that combine human connection with advanced technology and real-world data, creating personalized support environments. The company's 25+ years of experience informs its approach to optimizing patient interventions.

Contact:

Elizabeth Johnston

215-801-0227

[email protected]

SOURCE Momentum Life Sciences

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED