FAMAR Group Announces Acquisition Of Sterile Manufacturing Site In Homburg, Germany

HOMBURG, Germany, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FAMAR Group, a leading European pharmaceutical CDMO, is pleased to announce the signature of an agreement to acquire a sterile production site in Homburg, Germany, from MiP Pharma. The acquisition represents a strategic milestone in FAMAR's growth journey, strengthening its footprint in high-value dosage forms and expanding its capabilities in aseptic and lyophilized fill & finish.

The Homburg facility, which has recently undergone significant investment and modernization, will become an integral part of FAMAR's international manufacturing network. When the transaction closes, FAMAR will operate 7 facilities across Europe, enhancing its ability to serve its customers with flexible, high-quality, and scalable production solutions.

"The Homburg site offers world-class sterile infrastructure, newly installed QC and microbiology laboratories, and a skilled workforce," said Konstantinos Rengis, CEO of FAMAR Group. "This investment aligns with our strategy to grow in differentiated dosage forms and expand our capacity to support global customers with manufacturing services of the highest standards. We are proud to welcome the Homburg team to the FAMAR family and look forward to building a strong future together".

As part of the transaction, approximately 100 employees will transfer to FAMAR, ensuring continuity and knowledge retention. The site will be developed into a multi-customer CDMO platform, fully aligned with FAMAR's ambition to lead in complex and high-value pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Dr. Friedrich Sernetz, CEO of MiP Pharma, highlighted: "Thanks to the investments, the Homburg facility has become an attractive site for global pharmaceutical specialists. With FAMAR, we have found a buyer who will further develop the site. This secures jobs and lays the foundation for future growth. At the same time, we can focus on our core competency – the marketing of our medicines – and accelerate our growth".

Matthew Strassberg, Partner and Head of Healthcare Sector Practice at MidEuropa commented: "We are delighted to support FAMAR on its mission to serve its global customer base in a flexible and comprehensive way. The acquisition of the Homburg site demonstrates MidEuropa's strong commitment to support FAMAR as it accelerates its expansion into value-added formulations and service offerings".

About Famar Group

FAMAR is a leading European provider of pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturing and development services. With a legacy of 75 years, FAMAR delivers high-quality dosage forms, including sterile liquids, solids, and semi-solids, creating value for its clients. Operating in Spain, Italy, and Greece, employing over 1.850 people across a network of six production facilities and two R&D centers, FAMAR supplies a wide range of more than 1.700 different products for over 80 international markets.

About MiP Pharma Group

MiP Pharma Group markets prescription generics, primarily antibiotics, over-the-counter medicines and medical devices.. The sales focus is on the hospital business and addressing selected specialist groups. With over 200 employees and around 400 marketing authorisations, MiP Pharma generated sales of around 50 million euros in the last financial year. Since November 2020, MiP Pharma has been a portfolio company of the Berlin-based financial investor capiton AG.

SOURCE FAMAR Group

