Comforest Launches New UK Website Selling A Range Ottoman And Divan Beds

ComfoRest , a leading bed company offering customers a range of high-quality, UK-made ottoman and divan beds, is excited to announce the launch of its new UK website. Now boasting a more user-friendly and immersive design, the new website helps to better showcase the company's comprehensive selection of beds and mattresses to help every customer find their solution for a perfect night's sleep.

With highly customisable features, including different colours, fabrics, storage, headboards, and mattress options, ComfoRest delivers a premier array of ottoman and divan beds that have been proudly made in the UK to ensure consistent quality and support local craftsmanship. Everything is manufactured in-house to maintain strict quality control and offer customers the most competitive prices.



“At ComfoRest, we're more than just a bedding company; we're your partners in achieving better sleep. Discover our collection via our new website today, and let us help you find your perfect match,” said a spokesperson for the company.



The collection of beds and mattresses at ComfoRest have been made to meet the highest British standards, ensuring durability, comfort, and a restful night's sleep. From ergonomic designs engineered to support an individual's spine to hassle-free setup and support from an experienced team, the bed company is committed to helping every customer achieve a good night's rest.



Some of ComfoRest's products include:



Divan Beds : The UK bedding company offers a wide range of divan beds, including a small double divan bed, ideal for compact bedrooms and offering ample comfort without taking up too much space; a double divan bed, a versatile option for couples or individuals who enjoy extra space; a king-size divan bed for those who crave extra comfort; or a super king divan bed, the ultimate in luxury and spaciousness. Each divan bed features a stylish headboard and storage drawers, adding elegance and functionality.



Ottoman Beds : With a simple lift-up mechanism revealing a spacious, hidden storage area beneath the mattress, the ottoman beds at ComfoRest combine style and practicality to maximise bedroom space. Customers can choose from single ottoman beds for compact spaces to small double ottoman beds, double ottoman beds for couples, and luxurious king-size ottoman beds or super-king ottoman beds.



Mattresses : Whether searching for medium-firm support with memory foam, the luxurious feel of natural fillings like silk and cashmere, or the solid surface of an orthopaedic design, ComfoRest boasts an extensive selection of mattresses thoughtfully crafted using premium materials and advanced spring systems, such as pocket springs for individualised support or traditional open coil systems for reliable comfort.



ComfoRest additionally provides convenient old bed removal and professional assembly service at extra costs to ensure customers the most seamless and stress-free service possible.



“Wake up refreshed, not sore. Our ergonomic mattresses and beds offer undisturbed, restorative sleep with full-body support-no more tossing and turning! At ComfoRest, we're committed to quality sleep and a clutter-free sanctuary, with mattresses, divans and ottoman beds crafted for comfort and smart storage,” furthered the spokesperson for ComfoRest.



Whether looking for extra storage, specific firmness, or a particular style, ComfoRest understands that sleep is personal. That's why the expert team will take the time to guide every customer through the diverse options to find the perfect solution to suit their specific preferences and needs.



ComfoRest encourages individuals interested in finding the ultimate solution for superior comfort and uninterrupted nights of sleep to visit its new UK website today.



About ComfoRest



Founded in West Yorkshire, ComfoRest has spent over a decade offering customers a range of high-quality, UK-made ottoman and divan beds in a variety of colours, fabrics, storage, headboard, and mattress options to provide a comfortable and supportive place to rest.



