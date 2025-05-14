HEKA AI Mattress Named “Best Overall Sleeptech Solution” In 2025 Medtech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that HEKA - the inventor of AI mattress and a brand owned by iFutureLab Inc. - has been selected as winner of the“Best Overall SleepTech Solution” award in the 9th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the standout innovation of the HEKA AI Mattress, which integrates advanced AI technology with medical data to tailor to the unique needs of varying body types, weights, and sleep positions. Utilizing the HEKA AI chip system and P-R&S-R algorithm, it features automatic identification of sleeping positions and pressure distribution for real-time adjustment and healthy support -including targeted care for the cervical and lumbar spine.

The mattress automatically adjusts to the user's sleep position without any manual operation, relying solely on AI algorithms and real-time adjustments to protect the neck, back, and waist, reduce nerve stimulation, and enhance sleep quality. The HEKA mattress harnesses AI to actively adjust its full-body support in real time, especially for the shoulders and lower back, and provide the right amount of support no matter how the sleep position changes.

The sixth-generation HEKA AI mattress applies the latest HDA deep neural network parameter configuration, enhancing the system's dynamic adaptation ability and optimizing the deep sleep experience throughout the night. In addition, the SLF's autonomous feedback learning ability means the system's autonomous feedback learning mechanism and configuration are continuously enhanced.

The HEKA R&D team comprises experts from institutions such as the Stanford Center for Sleep Sciences and Medicine and iFutureLab. They are committed to enhancing human sleep quality through AI technology, sleep medicine, and spinal health research. Their goal is to deliver better mattresses and higher-quality sleep through advanced technologies. HEKA's recognition by the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is a strong testament to its deep understanding of user needs and its innovation in intelligent sleep technology.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories-including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and beyond-the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This year's program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

“By reducing physical stress, the HEKA AI Mattress enhances overall sleep quality while promoting a healthier spine. Traditional mattresses with fixed structures cannot adapt to the dozens of changing sleep positions through the night, therefore failing to provide sufficient support for spinal and sleep health,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough.“HEKA's AI Mattress provides an unprecedented healthy sleep experience for users seeking high-quality sleep through autonomous feedback learning capability and all-night dynamic adaptation. Congratulations on winning the 'Best Overall SleepTech Solution' award!”

Additionally, the mattress is crafted from eco-friendly natural materials for a healthy, skin-friendly feel. Its ultra-quiet AI air suspension system ensures precise, silent adjustments, creating an ideal sleep environment.

About HEKA AI Mattress Brand

HEKA is a renowned brand specializing in AI-powered smart sleep and wellness solutions, integrating research and development, manufacturing, and sales.

Since inventing the AI mattress in 2013 and securing related patents in 2014, HEKA has remained at the forefront of intelligent sleep innovation. By combining artificial intelligence with sleep medicine, HEKA is committed to enhancing sleep quality and spinal health for users worldwide.

In 2013, the HEKA team pioneered the AI mattress and launched its premium custom services. By 2014, the brand had obtained patents for its core technologies. In 2018, HEKA introduced its fifth-generation AI mattress, marking a major step from high-end customization to broader consumer accessibility. Today, the sixth-generation HEKA AI Mattress represents a technological leap forward-leveraging deep learning and real-time adaptive systems to redefine the standards of healthy sleep in the modern era.

HEKA currently operates over 630 retail stores globally, serving luxury hotels, health management centers, and households alike. Guided by the philosophy of“Making sleep a source of happiness,” HEKA continues to innovate and deliver smarter, healthier, and more comfortable sleep experiences to users around the world.

