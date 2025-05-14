TMLS Summit Bringing The Future Of Applied AI To Toronto, June 1318, 2025

TMLS Summit 2025 Is Bringing the Future of Applied AI to Toronto in June 2025

The 9th edition of Canada's flagship applied AI summit returns with 60 expert-led sessions, case studies, hands-on workshops, and international participation

- Suhas Pai, CTO, Hudson LabsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Toronto Machine Learning Society (TMLS) has today released the full agenda for TMLS Summit 2025 , with over 60 speakers presenting across 16 curated tracks. Now in its 9th year, the event brings together AI leaders from Canada and around the world to explore what is working in real world systems and what is coming next.Taking place June 13 to 18 at locations in downtown Toronto, including CIBC Square and MaRS Discovery District, the TMLS Summit focuses on case studies, deep technical insights, workshops, and practical takeaways for teams working at the front lines of artificial intelligence.“AI practitioners and teams are under pressure to deliver results, often without clear frameworks or playbooks,” said Suhas Pai, CTO of Hudson Labs and Co-Chair of TMLS Summit 2025.“The TMLS Summit gives them a place to learn from each other's wins and failures. It is where models, engineering, and solutions meet business reality.”2025 Program OverviewJune 13: Virtual welcome, sessions, and workshopsJune 16 to 17: In-person sessions and networking at CIBC SquareJune 18: Hands-on workshops at MaRS Discovery DistrictInside The 2025 AgendaThis year's agenda focuses on what it really takes to deliver results with AI. Sessions will explore how teams are building practical systems with real impact, from structuring data and managing compliance to scaling solutions in a cost-effective way.A major focus is on AI agents, with speakers sharing how they are moving beyond simple demos to deploy agents in areas like finance, customer service, and operations.“TMLS Summit provides critical touch points for global practitioners and key players in Canada's AI ecosystem," said David Scharbach, Executive Director, TMLS.“Our focus is on delivering value to the teams behind the technology with context, insights, and intellectual connections.”Created by AI Practitioners, for AI PractitionersThe TMLS Summit 2025 agenda has been developed by a committee of over 80 industry professionals from leading AI teams across Canada and beyond.Conference Co-Chairs include Suhas Pai (Hudson Labs), Denys Linkov (Wisedocs), and David Scharbach (TMLS). Other committee members include leaders from Arize AI, AMD, Roche, Kaggle, Voiceflow, and Vector Institute.See full committee .Notable AI Leaders Coming To TorontoThis year's event includes talks from top international AI leaders, reinforcing Toronto's position as a key destination in the global AI landscape:Loubna Ben Allal - AI researcher at Hugging Face and contributor to the open source Small Language Model (SML) ecosystem. Widely recognized as a top ten global voice in this space.Bonnie Li - AI researcher at DeepMind focused on some of the most complex and forward-looking topics in the field today.Kaustubh Prabhakar - Researcher at OpenAI who will be exploring practical strategies for building and evaluating large language models in real world applications.Ozge Yeloglu - VP of Advanced Analytics & AI at CIBC will join a panel on how Canadian banks are advancing AI innovation while adapting to fast-changing regulations.Dr. Cong Wei - Senior researcher at University of Waterloo known globally for groundbreaking work in AI for video modeling and Generative AI systems.Plus subject matter experts from Mastercard, Reuters, OMERS, AMD, Wealthsimple, and many more.See full agenda .TicketsRegistration is now live. Reserve a limited in-person ticket or join us virtually. Visit the TMLS Summit 2025 website for details:Media InquiriesThe TMLS team is available to coordinate interview requests with speakers, sponsors, organizers, and members of the Steering Committee. While availability cannot be guaranteed, we will make every effort to accommodate media requests. For all inquiries, please contact: ...About TMLSTMLS is a globally connected community of AI/ML researchers, engineers, developers, and innovators. We share lessons, compare progress, and support each other's professional growth. Anchored by world-class events like the TMLS Summit in Toronto and MLOps World | GenAI Summit in Austin, along with free virtual sessions and video content, we help teams accelerate projects, benchmark skills and strategies, and stay grounded in what actually works safely and effectively. In a space moving this fast, context is everything. Our mission is to help AI practitioners find it.

