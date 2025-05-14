Du The Official Technology & Communication Partner Of The World Police Summit 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Key showcases at du's stand will reflect the integration of connectivity and technology for public entities, demonstrating practical applications that span from seamless service experience to innovations that strengthen the capabilities of the police industry.

Dubai, UAE, May, 2025: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced its sponsorship of the upcoming World Police Summit, taking place from 13-15 May at the Dubai World Trade Center. As the event's official Technology & Communications Partner, du is set to play a key role in uniting global forces for a safer tomorrow, showcasing cutting-edge public safety technologies to advance digital innovation from du Business and du Tech.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du said:“We are proud to be the Official Technology & Communications Partner at the World Police Summit in line with our commitment to spearheading seamless connectivity and technology advancements in public safety and digital solutions. Our showcases will highlight innovative solutions to demonstrate the critical role of connectivity and digital transformation enhancing the operational efficiency and safety measures of police forces.”

At the event, du Business will spotlight its expertise in cloud connectivity, key peering, and service hubs, tailored to meet the needs of international enterprises and carriers that positions du as a key provider of digital solutions, and advanced network capabilities such as 5G SD-WAN Control, and 5G MPN Mobile Private Networks. The showcases will also feature a live demonstration of the Nokia 5G 360 Camera utilising du's state of the art 5G network, integrated with video analytics to provide real-time insights, emphasizing the use of advanced telco capabilities in enhancing public safety and situational awareness.

du Tech showcases at the event will focus on the latest AI uses cases and other advanced technologies like IoT, data analytics etc. The 901 Non-Emergency AI Agent showcase, transforms emergency response systems with capabilities such as image recognition, document verification, and real-time accident status updates. Another showcase includes The Vital Monitor Solution, which is an end-to-end remote monitoring system offering real-time AI & data insights into health metrics of personnel, integrating seamlessly with command and control centres. Additionally, Real-Time Location Services (RTLS) showcase offers precise tracking to monitor movement and interactions within the entity's operations, through the use of IoT & AI providing valuable insights for operational efficiency taking digital transformation in the policing industry to the next level

The World Police Summit, renowned for being the largest international police meeting in the Middle East, will bring together the global police force, including key players from the AI, cloud, digital infrastructure, edge, software, and technology sectors. With the participation of the Ministry of Interior and Dubai Police as key stakeholders, the event is set to draw over 20,000 attendees, including 70% senior-level delegates and more than 220 speakers from 138 countries.

