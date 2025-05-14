403
Smarter Wearables: Google Gemini Is Coming to Samsung Galaxy Watch and Buds
(MENAFN- Four) May 14, 2025 - Your Galaxy wearables are about to get even smarter in the coming months. Google Gemini is set to debut on Samsung Galaxy Watches, making its first integration into the Galaxy wearable lineup. Moreover, activating Gemini will be smoother than ever when paired with the Galaxy Buds3 series. This update will extend AI functionalities across the entire Galaxy ecosystem, creating a more cohesive and intelligent user experience.
Galaxy Watch: Get More Done, Hands-Free
With Gemini on your Galaxy Watch, you can get hands-free assistance using natural voice commands to stay productive on the move. When running on the treadmill at the gym, simply ask Gemini to “Remember I’m using locker 43 today” so you can focus on your workout without a second thought. Or when you receive an important email while your hands are tied up carrying groceries, just ask Gemini to “Summarize my last email” for a quick overview. Gemini handles these requests across your apps, letting you quickly glance at the response and get right back to what you’re doing.
Galaxy Buds: Seamless Device Interaction
When used with Galaxy Buds, the Gemini experience becomes even more seamless. By using voice or pinch and hold controls, you can activate Gemini on your Galaxy Buds and smoothly interact with your Galaxy smartphone. So when you are lacing up your running shoes before a jog, just ask Gemini “What’s the weather for my run today?” without having to reach for your phone. With Gemini, a more intelligent Galaxy experience is at your fingertips.
