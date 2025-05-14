Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Altimmune To Participate At Two Upcoming Investor Conferences


2025-05-14 07:32:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate and be available for 1x1 meetings at the following investor conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright 3 rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference (New York, NY)
    Tuesday, May 20, 2025
    Fireside Chat at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)
    Wednesday, June 4, 2025
    Fireside Chat at 9:55 a.m. Eastern Time

The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases. The Company's lead program is pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of MASH, obesity, Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Alcohol Liver Disease (ALD). For more information, please visit .

Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn
Follow @AltimmuneInc on X

Company Contact:
Greg Weaver
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
...

Investor Contact:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
...

Media Contact:
Jake Robison
Inizio Evoke Comms
Phone: 619-849-5383
...

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


MENAFN14052025004107003653ID1109547778

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search