Altimmune To Participate At Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate and be available for 1x1 meetings at the following investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 3 rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference (New York, NY)

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Fireside Chat at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Fireside Chat at 9:55 a.m. Eastern Time

The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases. The Company's lead program is pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of MASH, obesity, Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Alcohol Liver Disease (ALD). For more information, please visit .

Company Contact:

Greg Weaver

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 240-654-1450

...

Investor Contact:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan

Phone: 646-382-3403

...

Media Contact:

Jake Robison

Inizio Evoke Comms

Phone: 619-849-5383

...

