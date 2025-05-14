Altimmune To Participate At Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
- H.C. Wainwright 3 rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference (New York, NY)
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Fireside Chat at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
- Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Fireside Chat at 9:55 a.m. Eastern Time
The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases. The Company's lead program is pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of MASH, obesity, Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Alcohol Liver Disease (ALD). For more information, please visit .
Company Contact:
Greg Weaver
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
Investor Contact:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
Media Contact:
Jake Robison
Inizio Evoke Comms
Phone: 619-849-5383
