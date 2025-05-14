403
Harvard Defends ‘core principles’ Against Trump
(MENAFN) Harvard University remains steadfast in upholding its "core, legally protected principles," despite the possibility of a funding suspension by the US Department of Education, according to the institution's president, Alan Garber.
In a statement released on Monday, Garber highlighted the university’s "strategy to combat anti-Semitism and other forms of bigotry."
Last week, in a post on X, Education Department Secretary Linda McMahon accused Harvard of "serious failures" related to anti-Semitism, racial discrimination, academic integrity, and diversity of thought.
McMahon further criticized the university, claiming it "has made a mockery of this country’s higher education system" and asserted that it "should no longer seek" federal funding "since none will be provided."
The Trump administration is currently reviewing the potential loss of nearly USD9 billion in federal support for Harvard amidst heightened pro-Palestinian protests on campus.
Additionally, last month, the White House demanded changes to the university’s governance, hiring practices, and admissions processes, as well as the dismantling of all DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs.
A letter outlining these requests was later disavowed by the White House, stating it was “unauthorized.”
In response, the prestigious Ivy League institution rejected the White House's demands, accusing the administration of attempting to "control" the university's campus.
Harvard has since filed a lawsuit over the proposed suspension of approximately USD2.3 billion in funding and reaffirmed its commitment to handling discrimination matters internally.
