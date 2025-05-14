403
Modi Applauds India's Air Defense Capabilities
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the effectiveness of the nation's air defense systems on Tuesday, specifically highlighting the performance of the Russian-made S-400 mobile surface-to-air missile systems.
During a meeting with soldiers at the Adampur air base in northern India, Modi acknowledged that the country's recent military operation against Pakistan, codenamed Operation Sindoor, was a success due to the combination of highly skilled personnel and advanced technology.
He emphasized that these factors contributed significantly to the military's success.
“Platforms like the S-400 have given unprecedented strength to the country,” Modi stated while addressing the troops, standing next to the Russian-made air defense system. “A strong security shield has become the identity of India,” he added.
On May 7, India initiated Operation Sindoor, a series of missile strikes targeting suspected militant sites in Pakistan and Kashmir administered by Islamabad.
This operation was a direct response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April, which resulted in the loss of 26 civilian lives.
Following the Indian airstrikes, Pakistan retaliated by targeting air bases, including Adampur, where the S-400 system is stationed.
Reports indicated that Adampur was hit by Pakistan on May 10.
A Pakistani state-owned television channel claimed that JF-17 fighter jets fired hypersonic missiles that destroyed the Indian airbase, including the S-400 air defense system.
However, Indian military officials quickly dismissed these reports as untrue.
