Spike Resolves Litigation, Strengthens Commitment To Workplace Integrity And Fairness

HOUSTON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spike Electric Controls has officially resolved a past legal matter-referred to publicly as the "Spike Electric lawsuit"-underscoring the company's proactive commitment to integrity, transparency, and continual improvement in workplace culture.

Turning Adversity into Accountability

Rather than viewing the lawsuit as a setback, Spike used the experience as a catalyst to strengthen internal systems and policies. Immediately following the incident, company leadership initiated a full internal review of workplace protocols, resulting in enhanced training programs, improved policy frameworks, and additional employee support resources.

"We took this situation seriously and addressed it head-on," said Terry Macaulay , Chief Financial Officer at Spike. "Our goal was not only to resolve the matter responsibly but to ensure our employees and partners know that Spike is a company rooted in accountability, learning, and respect. We've emerged from this stronger, smarter, and even more committed to doing right by our people."

Improvements Implemented Company-Wide



Strengthened compliance and documentation protocols



New mandatory employee training on workplace ethics, conduct, and reporting channels



Anonymous feedback systems allowing employees to voice concerns safely

More robust HR oversight and policy audits for all levels of the organization

These initiatives reflect Spike's long-standing mission: to create a safe, supportive, and principled workplace where every individual is valued and heard.

About Spike Electric Controls

Founded in 2013, Spike Electric Controls is a nationally recognized manufacturer of custom-engineered electrical switchgear and control solutions. Known for its culture of service, innovation, and integrity, Spike supports industrial contractors, distributors, and mission-critical infrastructure projects with high-performance electrical systems.

Website:

SOURCE Spike Electric Controls

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED