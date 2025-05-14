Bitfarms Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2024
|Total BTC earned
|693
|654
|943
|BTC received through hosting revenue
|6
|-
|-
|BTC sold
|428
|502
|941
|As of March 31,
|As of December 31,
|As of March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Operating EH/s
|19.5
|12.8
|6.5
|Average Watts/Average TH efficiency***
|20
|22
|35
|Operating capacity (MW)
|461
|394
|240
Quarterly Average Revenue**** and Cost of Production per BTC*
| Q1 2025
| Q4 2024
| Q3 2024
| Q2 2024
| Q1 2024
|Avg. Rev****/BTC
|$
|92,500
|$
|82,400
|$
|60,900
|$
|65,800
|$
|52,400
|Direct Cost*/BTC
|$
|47,800
|$
|40,800
|$
|36,600
|$
|30,600
|$
|18,400
|Total Cash Cost*/BTC
|$
|72,300
|$
|60,800
|$
|53,700
|$
|47,600
|$
|27,900
* Gross mining profit, gross mining margin, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Direct Cost per BTC and Total Cash Cost per BTC are non-IFRS financial measures or ratios and should be read in conjunction with, and should not be viewed as alternatives to or replacements of measures of operating results and liquidity presented in accordance with IFRS. Readers are referred to the reconciliations of non-IFRS measures included in the Company's MD&A and at the end of this press release.
** Liquidity represents cash and balance of unrestricted digital assets.
*** Average watts represent the energy consumption of miners.
**** Average revenue per BTC is for mining operations only and excludes Volta revenue and Hosting revenue.
Conference Call
Management will host a conference call today at 8:00 am EST. All Q1 2025 materials will be available before the call and can be accessed on the 'Financial Results ' section of the Bitfarms investor site.
The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed here . To access the call by telephone, register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to join the call.
Non-IFRS Measures*
As a Canadian company, Bitfarms follows International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) which are issued by the International Accounting Standard Board (IASB). Under IFRS rules, the Company does not reflect the revaluation gains on the mark-to-market of its Bitcoin holdings in its income statement. It also does not include the revaluation losses on the mark-to-market of its Bitcoin holdings in Adjusted EBITDA, which is a measure of the cash profitability of its operations and does not reflect the change in value of its assets and liabilities.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure its operating activities' financial performance and cash generating capability.
About Bitfarms Ltd.
Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a North American energy and compute infrastructure company that develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated data centers. Bitfarms currently has 15 operating Bitcoin data centers situated in four countries: the United States, Canada, Argentina and Paraguay.
To learn more about Bitfarms' events, developments, and online communities:
Glossary of Terms
- BTC BTC/day = Bitcoin or Bitcoin per day EHuM = Exahash Under Management, which includes Bitfarms' proprietary hashrate and hashrate being hosted by Bitfarms for third-party hosting clients EH or EH/s = Exahash or exahash per second MW or MWh = Megawatts or megawatt hour w/TH = Watts/Terahash efficiency (includes cost of powering supplementary equipment) Q/Q = Quarter over Quarter Y/Y = Year over Year Synthetic HODLTM = the use of instruments that create Bitcoin equivalent exposure HPC/AI = High Performance Computing / Artificial Intelligence
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking information”) that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are covered by safe harbors under Canadian and United States securities laws. The statements and information in this release regarding the North American energy and compute infrastructure strategy, opportunities relating to the potential of the Company's data centers for HPC/AI opportunities, the potential to deploy the proceeds of the Macquarie Group financing facility at the Panther Creek location, the merits and ability to secure long-term contracts associated with HPC/AI customers, the success of the Company's HPC/AI strategy in general and its ability to capitalize on growing demand for AI computing while securing predictable cash flows and revenue diversification, the ability to enhance the business of the Company through adding additional human resources and consulting groups to HPC/AI strategies, the benefits of a second principal office in the U.S., the Company's energy pipeline and its anticipated megawatt growth, the Company's ability to drive greater shareholder value, projected growth, target hashrate, and other statements regarding future growth, plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking information.
Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as“expects”, or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”,“plans”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“forecasts”,“estimates”,“prospects”,“believes” or“intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results“may” or“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.
This forward-looking information is based on assumptions and estimates of management of Bitfarms at the time they were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Bitfarms to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors, risks and uncertainties include, among others: an inability to apply the Company's data centers to HPC/AI opportunities on a profitable basis; a failure to secure long-term contracts associated with HPC/AI customers on terms which are economic or at all; the construction and operation of new facilities may not occur as currently planned, or at all; expansion of existing facilities may not materialize as currently anticipated, or at all; an inability to satisfy the Panther Creek location related milestones which are conditions to loan drawdowns under the Macquarie Group financing facility; an inability to deploy the proceeds of the Macquarie Group financing facility to generate positive returns at the Panther Creek location; the construction and operation of new facilities may not occur as currently planned, or at all; expansion of existing facilities may not materialize as currently anticipated, or at all; new miners may not perform up to expectations; revenue may not increase as currently anticipated, or at all; the ongoing ability to successfully mine digital currency is not assured; failure of the equipment upgrades to be installed and operated as planned; the availability of additional power may not occur as currently planned, or at all; expansion may not materialize as currently anticipated, or at all; the power purchase agreements and economics thereof may not be as advantageous as expected; potential environmental cost and regulatory penalties due to the operation of the former Stronghold plants which entail environmental risk and certain additional risk factors particular to the former business and operations of Stronghold including, land reclamation requirements may be burdensome and expensive, changes in tax credits related to coal refuse power generation could have a material adverse effect on the business, financial condition, results of operations and future development efforts, competition in power markets may have a material adverse effect on the results of operations, cash flows and the market value of the assets, the business is subject to substantial energy regulation and may be adversely affected by legislative or regulatory changes, as well as liability under, or any future inability to comply with, existing or future energy regulations or requirements, the operations are subject to a number of risks arising out of the threat of climate change, and environmental laws, energy transitions policies and initiatives and regulations relating to emissions and coal residue management, which could result in increased operating and capital costs and reduce the extent of business activities, operation of power generation facilities involves significant risks and hazards customary to the power industry that could have a material adverse effect on our revenues and results of operations, and there may not have adequate insurance to cover these risks and hazards, employees, contractors, customers and the general public may be exposed to a risk of injury due to the nature of the operations, limited experience with carbon capture programs and initiatives and dependence on third-parties, including consultants, contractors and suppliers to develop and advance carbon capture programs and initiatives, and failure to properly manage these relationships, or the failure of these consultants, contractors and suppliers to perform as expected, could have a material adverse effect on the business, prospects or operations; the digital currency market; the ability to successfully mine digital currency; it may not be possible to profitably liquidate the current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on operations; an increase in network difficulty may have a significant negative impact on operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the anticipated growth and sustainability of hydroelectricity for the purposes of cryptocurrency mining in the applicable jurisdictions; the inability to maintain reliable and economical sources of power to operate cryptocurrency mining assets; the risks of an increase in electricity costs, cost of natural gas, changes in currency exchange rates, energy curtailment or regulatory changes in the energy regimes in the jurisdictions in which Bitfarms operates and the potential adverse impact on profitability; future capital needs and the ability to complete current and future financings, including Bitfarms' ability to utilize an at-the-market offering program (“ATM Program”) and the prices at which securities may be sold in such ATM Program, as well as capital market conditions in general; share dilution resulting from an ATM Program and from other equity issuances; the risks of debt leverage and the ability to service and eventually repay the Macquarie Group financing facility; volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance; the risk that a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting could result in a misstatement of financial position that may lead to a material misstatement of the annual or interim consolidated financial statements if not prevented or detected on a timely basis; risks related to the Company ceasing to qualify as an“emerging growth company”; risks related to unsolicited investor interest, takeover proposals, shareholder activism or proxy contests relating to the election of directors; risks relating to lawsuits and other legal proceedings and challenges; historical prices of digital currencies and the ability to mine digital currencies that will be consistent with historical prices; and the adoption or expansion of any regulation or law that will prevent Bitfarms from operating its business, or make it more costly to do so. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to Bitfarms' filings on (which are also available on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC") at ), including the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024, management's discussion & analysis for the year-ended December 31, 2024 and the management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Although Bitfarms has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including factors that are currently unknown to or deemed immaterial by Bitfarms. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Bitfarms does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, or any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Bitfarms
Tracy Krumme
SVP, Head of IR & Corp. Comms.
+1 786-671-5638
...
Media Contacts:
Caroline Brady Baker
Director, Communications and Marketing
...
|Bitfarms Ltd. Consolidated Financial & Operational Results
|Three months ended March 31,
|(U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated)
|2025
|2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Revenues
|66,848
|50,317
|16,531
|33
|%
|Cost of revenues
|(67,390
|)
|(60,999
|)
|(6,391
|)
|10
|%
|Gross loss
|(542
|)
|(10,682
|)
|10,140
|(95)%
|Gross margin (1)
|(1)%
|(21)%
|-
|-
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative expenses
|(20,173
|)
|(13,196
|)
|(6,977
|)
|53
|%
|Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment and deposits
|5,586
|170
|5,416
|nm
|Impairment of non-financial assets
|(17,230
|)
|-
|(17,230
|)
|(100)%
|Operating loss
|(32,359
|)
|(23,708
|)
|(8,651
|)
|36
|%
|Operating margin (1)
|(48)%
|(47)%
|-
|-
|Net financial income
|2,110
|11,443
|(9,333
|)
|(82)%
|Net loss before income taxes
|(30,249
|)
|(12,265
|)
|(17,984
|)
|147
|%
|Income tax recovery (expense)
|(5,626
|)
|6,285
|(11,911
|)
|(190)%
|Net loss
|(35,875
|)
|(5,980
|)
|(29,895
|)
|500
|%
|Basic and diluted net loss per share (in U.S. dollars)
|(0.07
|)
|(0.02
|)
|-
|-
|Change in revaluation surplus - digital assets, net of tax
|(13,421
|)
|17,433
|(30,854
|)
|(177
|%)
|Total comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|(49,296
|)
|11,453
|(60,749
|)
|(530
|%)
|Gross Mining profit (2)
|28,043
|31,340
|(3,297
|)
|(11)%
|Gross Mining margin (2)
|43
|%
|63
|%
|-
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|15,086
|23,324
|(8,238
|)
|(33)%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)
|23
|%
|46
|%
|-
|-
nm: not meaningful
|1
|Gross margin and Operating margin are supplemental financial ratios; refer to Section 9 - Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios of the Company's MD&A.
|2
|Gross Mining profit, Gross Mining margin, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-IFRS measures or ratios; refer to Section 9 - Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios of the Company's MD&A.
|Bitfarms Ltd. Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|Three months ended March 31,
|(U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated)
|2025
|2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Revenues
|66,848
|50,317
|16,531
|33
|%
|Net loss before income taxes
|(30,249
|)
|(12,265
|)
|(17,984
|)
|147
|%
|Interest income
|(305
|)
|(302
|)
|(3
|)
|1
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|29,693
|38,977
|(9,284
|)
|(24)%
|EBITDA
|(861
|)
|26,410
|(27,271
|)
|(103)%
|EBITDA margin
|(1)%
|52
|%
|-
|-
|Share-based payment
|4,437
|3,094
|1,343
|43
|%
|Impairment of non-financial assets
|17,230
|-
|17,230
|100
|%
|Gain on revaluation of warrants
|(5,618
|)
|(9,040
|)
|3,422
|(38)%
|Gain on disposition of marketable securities
|(391
|)
|(338
|)
|(53
|)
|16
|%
|Gain on settlement of Refundable Hosting Deposits
|(945
|)
|-
|(945
|)
|(100)%
|Professional services not associated with ongoing operations
|1,671
|-
|1,671
|100
|%
|Sales tax recovery - prior years - energy and infrastructure and G&A expenses (1)
|-
|2,387
|(2,387
|)
|100
|%
|Net financial (income) expense and other
|(437
|)
|811
|(1,248
|)
|(154)%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|15,086
|23,324
|(8,238
|)
|(33)%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|23
|%
|46
|%
|-
|-
|1
|Sales tax recovery relating to energy and infrastructure and general and administrative expenses have been allocated to their respective periods; refer to Note 29b - Additional Details to the Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Profit or Loss (Canadian sales tax refund) to the 2024 Annual Financial Statements.
|Bitfarms Ltd. Calculation of Gross Mining Profit and Gross Mining Margin
|Three months ended March 31,
|(U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated)
|2025
|2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Gross loss
|(542
|)
|(10,682
|)
|10,140
|(95)%
|Non-Mining revenues1
|(1,985
|)
|(894
|)
|(1,091
|)
|122
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|29,693
|38,977
|(9,284
|)
|(24)%
|Electrical components and salaries
|877
|708
|169
|24
|%
|Sales tax recovery - prior years - energy and infrastructure2
|-
|2,028
|(2,028
|)
|100
|%
|Other
|-
|1,203
|(1,203
|)
|100
|%
|Gross Mining profit
|28,043
|31,340
|(3,297
|)
|(11)%
|Gross Mining margin
|43
|%
|63
|%
|-
|-
nm: not meaningful
|(1
|)
|Non-Mining revenues reconciliation:
|Three months ended March 31,
|(U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated)
|2025
|2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Revenues
|66,848
|50,317
|16,531
|33
|%
|Less Mining related revenues for the purpose of calculating gross Mining margin:
|Mining revenues3
|(64,863
|)
|(49,423
|)
|(15,440
|)
|31
|%
|Non-Mining revenues
|1,985
|894
|1,091
|122
|%
nm: not meaningful
|(2
|)
|Sales tax recovery relating to energy and infrastructure expenses has been allocated to their respective periods; refer to Note 29b - Additional Details to the Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Profit or Loss (Canadian sales tax refund) to the 2024 Annual Financial Statements.
|(3
|)
|Mining revenues include revenues from sale of computational power used for hashing calculations and revenues from computational power sold in exchange of services.
|Bitfarms Ltd. Calculation of Direct Cost and Direct Cost per BTC
|Three months ended March 31,
|(U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated)
|2025
|2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Cost of revenues
|67,390
|60,999
|6,391
|10
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|(29,693
|)
|(38,977
|)
|9,284
|(24)%
|Electrical components and salaries
|(877
|)
|(708
|)
|(169
|)
|24
|%
|Infrastructure expenses
|(3,677
|)
|(1,974
|)
|(1,703
|)
|86
|%
|Sales tax recovery - prior years - energy and infrastructure (1)
|-
|(2,028
|)
|2,028
|100
|%
|Other
|-
|-
|-
|-
|%
|Direct Cost
|33,143
|17,312
|15,831
|91
|%
|Quantity of BTC earned
|693
|943
|(250
|)
|(27)%
|Direct Cost per BTC (in U.S. dollars)
|47,800
|18,400
|29,400
|160
|%
|Bitfarms Ltd. Calculation of Total Cash Cost and Total Cost per BTC
|Three months ended March 31,
|(U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated)
|2025
|2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Cost of revenues
|67,390
|60,999
|6,391
|10
|%
|General and administrative expenses
|20,173
|13,196
|6,977
|53
|%
|87,563
|74,195
|13,368
|18
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|(29,693
|)
|(38,977
|)
|9,284
|(24)%
|Non-cash service expense (2)
|(785
|)
|-
|(785
|)
|(100)%
|Electrical components and salaries
|(877
|)
|(708
|)
|(169
|)
|24
|%
|Share-based payment
|(4,437
|)
|(3,094
|)
|(1,343
|)
|43
|%
|Professional services not associated with ongoing operations
|(1,671
|)
|-
|(1,671
|)
|(100)%
|Sales tax recovery - prior years - energy and infrastructure and G&A expenses (1)
|-
|(2,387
|)
|2,387
|100
|%
|Other
|-
|(2,744
|)
|2,744
|100
|%
|Total Cash Cost
|50,100
|26,285
|23,815
| 91
|%
|Quantity of BTC earned
|693
|943
|(250
|)
|(27)%
|Total Cash Cost per BTC (in U.S. dollars)
|72,300
|27,900
|44,400
|157
|%
|1
|Sales tax recovery relating to energy and infrastructure and general and administrative expenses have been allocated to their respective periods; refer to Note 29b - Additional Details to the Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Profit or Loss (Canadian sales tax refund) to the 2024 Annual Financial Statements.
|2
|Non-cash service expense, included in infrastructure, which was exchanged for computational power sold.
