Bitfarms Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

- Gross mining margin of 43%, down from 63% from Q1 2024 -

- Total energy pipeline of ~1.4 GW, ~80% based in the U.S. -

- Private debt facility announced in April 2025 with division of Macquarie Group for up to $300 million to fund initial HPC project development at Panther Creek, validating the attractiveness of Bitfarms' potential HPC data center development pipeline - This news release constitutes a“designated news release” for the purposes of the Company's second amended and restated prospectus supplement dated December 17, 2024, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 10, 2023. TORONTO, Ontario, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (Nasdaq/TSX: BITF), a global vertically integrated Bitcoin data center company, reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. All financial references are in U.S. dollars. CEO Ben Gagnon stated,“During the quarter, we executed across several key areas in our strategic pivot to the U.S. and HPC. First, we completely transformed our energy portfolio with the strategic and profitable disposition of one of our Paraguayan Bitcoin mining campus, Yguazu, and the strategic acquisition of two large power campuses in Pennsylvania with the Stronghold acquisition. This materially reduced capex spending on Bitcoin mining and secured two high potential flagship campuses for HPC while further bolstering our liquidity position. Second, we strengthened our management team with two internal HPC/Infrastructure hires and two world-class external HPC/AI partners who are laser focused on developing and scaling our North American HPC/AI business. Lastly, we continued to make strides with our core Bitcoin mining business, growing our EHuM over 50% in the quarter and achieving our efficiency target of 19 w/TH ahead of schedule. The mining business now provides a stable, low-capex and free cash flow foundation for the Company that positions us very well to grow and develop our U.S. assets into HPC/AI data centers while still capitalizing on any potential Bitcoin upside in 2025 and 2026. “We continued this momentum into Q2, having already secured an attractive financing facility for up to $300 million with a division of Macquarie Group, one of the world's largest and most reputable infrastructure investors, to fund HPC data center development at our Panther Creek campus. Panther Creek has the scale, location, power availability, and fiber connectivity that is attracting notable HPC counterparties. This campus also has the quickest energization timeline of our three PA sites, and extensive work is underway on the Site Map Plans, development timelines, budgets and other key initiatives needed in order to begin construction.” CFO Jeff Lucas stated,“We are excited to have joined forces with Macquarie to finance our HPC business cost-effectively and with much less dilution than equity funding, creating long-term value for shareholders. In addition to funding the initial phase of our buildout of Panther Creek, their expertise and vast experience in HPC infrastructure financing will be integral as we look to further scale our project and expand to other sites within our portfolio. With strong and steady mining economics, no plans for additional large miner purchases, minimal impact expected from potential tariffs, and near-term capital expenditures funded or with financing in place, we are confident that our strong financial position will enable us to efficiently and cost-effectively grow our HPC business in the U.S.” Mining Operations

Current hashrate of 19.5 EHuM, up 200% from 6.5 EHuM as of March 31, 2024 Current efficiency of 19 w/TH, an improvement of 44% from 34 w/TH as of March 31, 2024 Recent Strategic Developments

Completed acquisition of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.

Completed sale of 200 MW data center in Yguazu, Paraguay to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

Secured private debt facility with a division of Macquarie Group for up to $300 million to fund initial HPC project development at Panther Creek, validating the attractiveness of Bitfarms' HPC data center potential

Strengthened management team with two new strategic hires, James Bond, SVP of HPC/AI, and Craig Hibbard, SVP of Infrastructure

Completed feasibility assessments for all U.S. sites with two strategic partners, ASG and World Wide Technology, advancing HPC/AI business Initiated Bitcoin One program following the success of Synthetic HODLTM program in 2024 Q1 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $67 million, up 33% Y/Y

Gross mining margin of 43%, down from 63% in Q1 2024

General and administrative expenses of $20 million, inclusive of $2 million in non-recurring expenses related to closing transactions with Stronghold and Hive, compared to $13 million in Q1 2024

Operating loss of $32 million compared to an operating loss of $24 million in Q1 2024

Net loss of $36 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $6 million or $0.02 per basic and diluted share in Q1 2024

Adjusted EBITDA* of $16 million, or 23% of revenue, down from $23 million or 46% of revenue in Q1 2024

The Company earned 693 BTC at an average direct cost of production per BTC* of $47,800 Total cash cost of production per BTC* was $72,300 in Q1 2025 Liquidity**

As of May 13, 2025, the Company had total liquidity of approximately $150 million. Q1 2025 and Recent Financing Activities

Sold 428 BTC at an average price of $87,100 for total proceeds of $37 million in Q1 2025. Earned 268 BTC and sold 350 BTC during April 2025, generating total proceeds of $30 million. A portion of the funds was used to pay capital expenditures to support the Company's growth and efficiency improvement objectives and to supplement our Bitcoin One market operations program.

As of May 13, 2025, the Company held 1,166 BTC. Raised $24 million in net proceeds during January 2025 under the Company's 2024 at-the-market equity offering program ("ATM"). During the period from January 24, 2025 through May 13, 2025, the Company issued zero shares through the ATM. Quarterly Operating Performance

Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Total BTC earned 693 654 943 BTC received through hosting revenue 6 - - BTC sold 428 502 941





As of March 31, As of December 31, As of March 31, 2025 2024 2024 Operating EH/s 19.5 12.8 6.5 Average Watts/Average TH efficiency*** 20 22 35 Operating capacity (MW) 461 394 240

Quarterly Average Revenue**** and Cost of Production per BTC*

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Avg. Rev****/BTC $ 92,500 $ 82,400 $ 60,900 $ 65,800 $ 52,400 Direct Cost*/BTC $ 47,800 $ 40,800 $ 36,600 $ 30,600 $ 18,400 Total Cash Cost*/BTC $ 72,300 $ 60,800 $ 53,700 $ 47,600 $ 27,900

* Gross mining profit, gross mining margin, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Direct Cost per BTC and Total Cash Cost per BTC are non-IFRS financial measures or ratios and should be read in conjunction with, and should not be viewed as alternatives to or replacements of measures of operating results and liquidity presented in accordance with IFRS. Readers are referred to the reconciliations of non-IFRS measures included in the Company's MD&A and at the end of this press release.

** Liquidity represents cash and balance of unrestricted digital assets.

*** Average watts represent the energy consumption of miners.

**** Average revenue per BTC is for mining operations only and excludes Volta revenue and Hosting revenue.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today at 8:00 am EST. All Q1 2025 materials will be available before the call and can be accessed on the 'Financial Results ' section of the Bitfarms investor site.

The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed here . To access the call by telephone, register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to join the call.

Non-IFRS Measures*

As a Canadian company, Bitfarms follows International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) which are issued by the International Accounting Standard Board (IASB). Under IFRS rules, the Company does not reflect the revaluation gains on the mark-to-market of its Bitcoin holdings in its income statement. It also does not include the revaluation losses on the mark-to-market of its Bitcoin holdings in Adjusted EBITDA, which is a measure of the cash profitability of its operations and does not reflect the change in value of its assets and liabilities.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure its operating activities' financial performance and cash generating capability.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a North American energy and compute infrastructure company that develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated data centers. Bitfarms currently has 15 operating Bitcoin data centers situated in four countries: the United States, Canada, Argentina and Paraguay.

Bitfarms Ltd. Consolidated Financial & Operational Results Three months ended March 31, (U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Revenues 66,848 50,317 16,531 33 % Cost of revenues (67,390 ) (60,999 ) (6,391 ) 10 % Gross loss (542 ) (10,682 ) 10,140 (95)% Gross margin (1) (1)% (21)% - - Operating expenses General and administrative expenses (20,173 ) (13,196 ) (6,977 ) 53 % Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment and deposits 5,586 170 5,416 nm Impairment of non-financial assets (17,230 ) - (17,230 ) (100)% Operating loss (32,359 ) (23,708 ) (8,651 ) 36 % Operating margin (1) (48)% (47)% - - Net financial income 2,110 11,443 (9,333 ) (82)% Net loss before income taxes (30,249 ) (12,265 ) (17,984 ) 147 % Income tax recovery (expense) (5,626 ) 6,285 (11,911 ) (190)% Net loss (35,875 ) (5,980 ) (29,895 ) 500 % Basic and diluted net loss per share (in U.S. dollars) (0.07 ) (0.02 ) - - Change in revaluation surplus - digital assets, net of tax (13,421 ) 17,433 (30,854 ) (177 %) Total comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (49,296 ) 11,453 (60,749 ) (530 %) Gross Mining profit (2) 28,043 31,340 (3,297 ) (11)% Gross Mining margin (2) 43 % 63 % - - Adjusted EBITDA (2) 15,086 23,324 (8,238 ) (33)% Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 23 % 46 % - -

nm: not meaningful

1 Gross margin and Operating margin are supplemental financial ratios; refer to Section 9 - Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios of the Company's MD&A. 2 Gross Mining profit, Gross Mining margin, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-IFRS measures or ratios; refer to Section 9 - Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios of the Company's MD&A.





Bitfarms Ltd. Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended March 31, (U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Revenues 66,848 50,317 16,531 33 % Net loss before income taxes (30,249 ) (12,265 ) (17,984 ) 147 % Interest income (305 ) (302 ) (3 ) 1 % Depreciation and amortization 29,693 38,977 (9,284 ) (24)% EBITDA (861 ) 26,410 (27,271 ) (103)% EBITDA margin (1)% 52 % - - Share-based payment 4,437 3,094 1,343 43 % Impairment of non-financial assets 17,230 - 17,230 100 % Gain on revaluation of warrants (5,618 ) (9,040 ) 3,422 (38)% Gain on disposition of marketable securities (391 ) (338 ) (53 ) 16 % Gain on settlement of Refundable Hosting Deposits (945 ) - (945 ) (100)% Professional services not associated with ongoing operations 1,671 - 1,671 100 % Sales tax recovery - prior years - energy and infrastructure and G&A expenses (1) - 2,387 (2,387 ) 100 % Net financial (income) expense and other (437 ) 811 (1,248 ) (154)% Adjusted EBITDA 15,086 23,324 (8,238 ) (33)% Adjusted EBITDA margin 23 % 46 % - -





1 Sales tax recovery relating to energy and infrastructure and general and administrative expenses have been allocated to their respective periods; refer to Note 29b - Additional Details to the Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Profit or Loss (Canadian sales tax refund) to the 2024 Annual Financial Statements.





Bitfarms Ltd. Calculation of Gross Mining Profit and Gross Mining Margin Three months ended March 31, (U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Gross loss (542 ) (10,682 ) 10,140 (95)% Non-Mining revenues1 (1,985 ) (894 ) (1,091 ) 122 % Depreciation and amortization 29,693 38,977 (9,284 ) (24)% Electrical components and salaries 877 708 169 24 % Sales tax recovery - prior years - energy and infrastructure2 - 2,028 (2,028 ) 100 % Other - 1,203 (1,203 ) 100 % Gross Mining profit 28,043 31,340 (3,297 ) (11)% Gross Mining margin 43 % 63 % - -

nm: not meaningful

(1 ) Non-Mining revenues reconciliation:





Three months ended March 31, (U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Revenues 66,848 50,317 16,531 33 % Less Mining related revenues for the purpose of calculating gross Mining margin: Mining revenues3 (64,863 ) (49,423 ) (15,440 ) 31 % Non-Mining revenues 1,985 894 1,091 122 %

nm: not meaningful

(2 ) Sales tax recovery relating to energy and infrastructure expenses has been allocated to their respective periods; refer to Note 29b - Additional Details to the Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Profit or Loss (Canadian sales tax refund) to the 2024 Annual Financial Statements. (3 ) Mining revenues include revenues from sale of computational power used for hashing calculations and revenues from computational power sold in exchange of services.





Bitfarms Ltd. Calculation of Direct Cost and Direct Cost per BTC Three months ended March 31, (U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Cost of revenues 67,390 60,999 6,391 10 % Depreciation and amortization (29,693 ) (38,977 ) 9,284 (24)% Electrical components and salaries (877 ) (708 ) (169 ) 24 % Infrastructure expenses (3,677 ) (1,974 ) (1,703 ) 86 % Sales tax recovery - prior years - energy and infrastructure (1) - (2,028 ) 2,028 100 % Other - - - - % Direct Cost 33,143 17,312 15,831 91 % Quantity of BTC earned 693 943 (250 ) (27)% Direct Cost per BTC (in U.S. dollars) 47,800 18,400 29,400 160 %





Bitfarms Ltd. Calculation of Total Cash Cost and Total Cost per BTC Three months ended March 31, (U.S.$ in thousands except where indicated) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Cost of revenues 67,390 60,999 6,391 10 % General and administrative expenses 20,173 13,196 6,977 53 % 87,563 74,195 13,368 18 % Depreciation and amortization (29,693 ) (38,977 ) 9,284 (24)% Non-cash service expense (2) (785 ) - (785 ) (100)% Electrical components and salaries (877 ) (708 ) (169 ) 24 % Share-based payment (4,437 ) (3,094 ) (1,343 ) 43 % Professional services not associated with ongoing operations (1,671 ) - (1,671 ) (100)% Sales tax recovery - prior years - energy and infrastructure and G&A expenses (1) - (2,387 ) 2,387 100 % Other - (2,744 ) 2,744 100 % Total Cash Cost 50,100 26,285 23,815 91

% Quantity of BTC earned 693 943 (250 ) (27)% Total Cash Cost per BTC (in U.S. dollars) 72,300 27,900 44,400 157 %





1 Sales tax recovery relating to energy and infrastructure and general and administrative expenses have been allocated to their respective periods; refer to Note 29b - Additional Details to the Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Profit or Loss (Canadian sales tax refund) to the 2024 Annual Financial Statements. 2 Non-cash service expense, included in infrastructure, which was exchanged for computational power sold.