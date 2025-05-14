Construction Begins On New York’S Largest Solar Energy Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Project expected to employ hundreds of construction workers, contribute roughly $100 million in revenue to local communities

ELBA, N.Y., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC (“Greenbacker”), an energy transition-focused investment manager and independent power producer, today announced the start of major construction activities on its Cider Solar Farm (“Cider”) in Genesee County, New York. Cider, which broke ground on early construction activities in late 2024, was the first renewable energy project of its kind to receive a siting permit from the state's Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Transmission (“ORES”) under Section 94-c rules and, upon completion in late 2026, will be New York's largest solar farm to date.

“We are pleased to begin major construction on New York's largest solar energy project yet,” said Dan de Boer, Greenbacker Interim CEO and Head of Infrastructure.“Cider offers tangible economic benefits to Genesee County communities and the broader region, and it represents an important milestone in New York's clean energy transition that will power the state forward for years to come.”

Cider will deliver significant energy and economic benefits to its surrounding communities. Once it enters commercial operation, Cider is expected to supply about one million megawatt-hours of renewable electricity per year – enough to power approximately 120,000 New York households.1 The project is also projected to generate roughly $100 million in revenue to the Genesee County community over its operational lifespan through property taxes, host community agreements, and tax benefits.

Cider's initial construction phase will focus on substantive civil and mechanical activities, including placement of steel piling and racking for solar modules. All phases of construction are expected to be fully underway by mid-summer, including electrical wiring and installation of the high-voltage utility interconnection infrastructure.

The utility-scale photovoltaic solar project, which spans approximately 2,500 acres, will also support hundreds of construction jobs. Since day one, Greenbacker has committed to working with local Genesee County organized labor whenever possible and seeks to meet – and exceed – all wage and hiring requirements outlined by the state. Additionally, Greenbacker has secured a Project Labor Agreement with a New York-based bona fide building and construction trade organization to ensure Cider is staffed with experienced, skilled, and trained union workers.

“Our union is pleased to provide local, highly skilled labor supporting Cider's construction,” said Carpenter's Local 276 Business Manager Chris Austin.“While this is an important moment for New York's green energy ambitions, it is an even bigger indicator of the growing strength of our state's specialized workforce-which is drawn chiefly from labor unions like ours-to support projects like Cider in the Empire State.”

Greenbacker became Cider's long-term owner and operator following its acquisition of the project from Hecate Energy LLC (“Hecate”), a leading developer of renewable power projects and energy storage solutions in the U.S. Cider is Greenbacker's largest clean energy project to date, for which it secured $950 million in aggregate financing to support its acquisition, construction, and operation.

The project also plans to employ agrivoltaics-the practice of utilizing a site for both solar photovoltaic power generation and agricultural activities. Initially, Cider plans to host rotational sheep grazing on over 300 acres, with the potential to host additional acreage over Cider's operational lifetime, as part of a more cost-effective, nature-based approach to vegetation management at the site.

The start of Cider's construction marks an important milestone in New York's efforts to build a robust green energy workforce and achieve its clean energy goals. Solar projects like Cider have created 14,000 good-paying jobs statewide.2 During its first year of operation, the energy generated by Cider is expected to offset approximately 680,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide,3 which according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is equivalent to the annual emissions from over 150,000 passenger vehicles.

As of December 31, 2024, Greenbacker's clean energy assets had cumulatively produced more than 11 million MWh of clean power since January 2016, abating over 7 million metric tons of carbon4 and saving nearly 8 billion gallons of water.5 Greenbacker's fleet of operating and pre-operating projects currently support, or are expected to support, thousands of green jobs.6

Additional information regarding Greenbacker can also be found in the company's impact report . For more information on Hecate Energy and the Cider Solar Farm, visit .

About Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC is a publicly reporting, non-traded limited liability sustainable infrastructure company that both acquires and manages income-producing renewable energy and other energy-related businesses, including solar and wind farms, and provides asset management services to other renewable energy investment vehicles. We seek to acquire and operate high-quality projects that sell clean power under long-term contracts to high-creditworthy counterparties such as utilities, municipalities, and corporations. We are long-term owner-operators, who strive to be good stewards of the land and responsible members of the communities in which we operate. Greenbacker conducts its asset management business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenbacker Capital Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. We believe our focus on power production and asset management creates value that we can then pass on to our shareholders-while facilitating the transition toward a clean energy future. For more information, please visit .

1 Governor Hochul Announces Siting Approval of New York's Largest Solar Facility to Date , governor.ny.gov.

2 New York State Has Achieved Major Solar Milestone A Year Early , NYSERDA, October 2024.

3 Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator , US EPA.

4 Data is as of December 31, 2024. When compared with a similar amount of power generation from fossil fuels. Carbon abatement is calculated using the EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator which uses the Avoided Emissions and generation Tool (AVERT) US national weighted average CO2 marginal emission rate to convert reductions of kilowatt-hours into avoided units of carbon dioxide emissions.

5 Data is as of December 31, 2024. Water saved by Greenbacker's clean energy projects is compared to the amount of water needed to produce the same amount of power by burning coal. Gallons of water saved are calculated based on Operational water consumption and withdrawal factors for electricity generating technologies: a review of existing literature – IOPscience, J Macknick et al 2012 Environ. Res. Lett. 7 045802.

Data is as of December 31, 2024. Green jobs calculated using The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) State Clean Energy Employment Projection Support ,