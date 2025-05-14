403
Ukraine faces worsening manpower shortage
(MENAFN) As Ukraine faces a worsening manpower shortage, officials in Kiev are considering lowering the military draft age from 25 to 18 and potentially conscripting women into service. These drastic measures come as enlistment numbers continue to fall short despite intensified recruitment campaigns and tightened draft laws.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) remain severely understrength. In an effort to attract more recruits, the government recently introduced a program targeting 18 to 24-year-olds, offering a signing bonus of 1 million hryvnias (roughly $24,000) and high monthly salaries. However, the results have been underwhelming. Fewer than 500 young people from this age group have signed up voluntarily, with many backing out during the contract phase.
Deputy Chief of Staff Pavel Palisa acknowledged that the current conscription system is outdated and inefficient. He claimed that while there is a large pool of potential recruits, the system fails to mobilize them effectively. He also emphasized the need for reform in how recruitment is organized.
Meanwhile, analysts warn that Ukraine’s available manpower has been significantly reduced due to mass emigration. Official figures suggest more than eight million Ukrainians have fled to Europe and another three million to Russia since the start of the conflict. This leaves a diminished population from which to draw new troops, prompting consideration of drafting young men just out of school and women.
Palisa noted that although some young people initially expressed interest in joining the military, they often changed their minds—sometimes due to pressure from family or hope for a swift end to the war. Despite the government's efforts and incentives, Ukraine continues to struggle with finding enough willing and eligible recruits to sustain its military operations.
