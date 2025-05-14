403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Affirms Commitment To Int'l Space Cooperation, Peaceful Use
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, May 14 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait affirmed its commitment to enhancing international cooperation in the scientific and technical fields, especially in the space field.
This came in a meeting between Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the UN Vienna Ambassador Talal Al-Fassam, and Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) Aarti Holla-Maini.
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Fassam said on Tuesday that the meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Kuwait and the UN Office in the field of peaceful use of outer space, and reviewed future opportunities to benefit from international space programs and initiatives.
The two sides agreed on the importance of supporting dialogue and joint coordination to harness space science and technology to achieve sustainable development goals, he added, stressing Kuwait's aspiration to expand its partnership with the UN Office in this field.
Al-Fassam also reviewed Kuwait's most prominent achievements in the field of space, starting with the establishment of satellite communications station "um Al-Aish" in 1969, through the launch of the satellite "KuwaitSat-1" in 2023, and the establishment of the Kuwaiti National Space Research Center last September.
Furthermore, he stressed Kuwait's commitment to supporting international efforts to ensure that outer space is used for peaceful purposes for the benefit of all humankind.
The UNOOSA, based in Vienna, works to promote international cooperation in the peaceful use and exploration of space, establish the legal and regulatory frameworks for space activities, and in the utilization of space science and technology for sustainable economic and social development. (end)
amg
This came in a meeting between Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the UN Vienna Ambassador Talal Al-Fassam, and Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) Aarti Holla-Maini.
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Fassam said on Tuesday that the meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Kuwait and the UN Office in the field of peaceful use of outer space, and reviewed future opportunities to benefit from international space programs and initiatives.
The two sides agreed on the importance of supporting dialogue and joint coordination to harness space science and technology to achieve sustainable development goals, he added, stressing Kuwait's aspiration to expand its partnership with the UN Office in this field.
Al-Fassam also reviewed Kuwait's most prominent achievements in the field of space, starting with the establishment of satellite communications station "um Al-Aish" in 1969, through the launch of the satellite "KuwaitSat-1" in 2023, and the establishment of the Kuwaiti National Space Research Center last September.
Furthermore, he stressed Kuwait's commitment to supporting international efforts to ensure that outer space is used for peaceful purposes for the benefit of all humankind.
The UNOOSA, based in Vienna, works to promote international cooperation in the peaceful use and exploration of space, establish the legal and regulatory frameworks for space activities, and in the utilization of space science and technology for sustainable economic and social development. (end)
amg
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment