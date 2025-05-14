Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Size, Trends & Forecast 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Dipropylene glycol (DPG) is a clear, almost scentless, and moisture-attracting organic compound that is part of the glycol family, composed of two propylene glycol molecules. It is extensively utilized across various industries, particularly in cosmetics, perfumes, and personal care products, owing to its low toxicity and excellent solvent properties for active ingredients. DPG also functions as a carrier fluid in fragrances, a plasticizer in polymer production, and an ingredient in hydraulic fluids and industrial cleaning agents. Its low volatility and subtle aroma make it especially suitable for use in fragrance applications.

Market Dynamics Growing industrialization and demand in end-user sectors drives the global market

The rapid development of industrialization, particularly in developing economies, is driving the demand for dipropylene glycol (DPG) across various end-user sectors, including automotive, construction, and personal care. DPG's roles as a solvent, plasticizer, and intermediate in chemical formulations render it essential in these industries.

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), retail sales of passenger vehicles (PVs) in China reached 1.94 million units in March 2025, marking a 14.4% surge compared to the same month the previous year, thereby boosting DPG consumption in the production of coatings, sealants, and cutting oils.

As global industrial output continues to escalate, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, the demand for versatile, cost-effective chemicals like DPG is anticipated to rise steadily.

Innovation in product formulations create tremendous opportunities

Ongoing innovation in product formulations is driving significant growth in the global dipropylene glycol market, especially within the cosmetics, personal care, and industrial segments. Manufacturers are prioritizing high-performance, sustainable, and multifunctional ingredients that improve product performance while aligning with shifting regulatory standards.

For example, in April 2023, Dow launched Dipropylene Glycol LO+, a specialized product tailored for use in fragrance and cosmetic applications. Featuring 99.5% purity and a defined isomer profile, this formulation ensures consistent quality across global markets.

These advancements empower formulators to develop products with enhanced stability, safety, and sensory experience. As demand for premium, clean-label offerings continues to rise, innovations such as these reinforce dipropylene glycol's role as a vital component in next-generation product development, propelling market growth and product differentiation.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing significant expansion in the dipropylene glycol market , propelled by flourishing industrial sectors and heightened consumer demand. In nations such as China and India, the personal care and cosmetics sectors are significant contributors, with dipropylene glycol extensively utilized in skincare, haircare, and fragrance compositions. China's burgeoning beauty sector, bolstered by rising disposable incomes, substantially drives dipropylene glycol usage. Dipropylene glycol is employed in Japan for industrial purposes, including automobile lubricants and plasticizers. South Korea is adopting bio-based alternatives in response to robust environmental legislation, hence generating demand for eco-friendly dipropylene glycol. The rapidly expanding fragrance business in Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand and Malaysia significantly enhances regional market growth, establishing Asia-Pacific as a crucial hub for chemical consumption.

Key Highlights



The global dipropylene glycol (DPG) market size was valued at USD 4.22 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 4.34 billion in 2025 to reach USD 5.53 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 3.07% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By product type, the global dipropylene glycol (DPG) market is segmented into industrial grade, cosmetic grade, pharmaceutical grade, food grade, and other grades.

By application, the global dipropylene glycol (DPG) market is segmented into personal care & cosmetics, paints & coatings, plastics, automotive & industrial fluids, fragrances & flavors, pharmaceuticals, and others. Asia Pacific is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Dow Inc.BASF SELyondellBasell IndustriesReliance Industries LimitedExxonMobil ChemicalShell ChemicalsSABICHuntsman CorporationEastman Chemical CompanySKC Inc.China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)PetroChina Company Limited Recent Developments

In March 2024 – Dow (NYSE: DOW) introduced two new sustainable propylene glycol (PG) solutions in the North American market, which were developed using bio-circular and circular feedstocks. These innovative products are designed for a wide range of applications and allow customers to deliver high-performance offerings with verified sustainability credentials through a mass balance approach.

Segmentation

By Type:Industrial GradeCosmetic GradePharmaceutical GradeFood GradeOther GradesBy Application:Personal Care & CosmeticsPaints & CoatingsPlasticsAutomotive & Industrial FluidsFragrances & FlavorsPharmaceuticalsOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa