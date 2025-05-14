Red Cat Expands Maritime Domain Capabilities With Battle-Tested Unmanned Surface Vessels

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic partnership with leading USV company enhances Red Cat's multi-domain capabilities and capitalizes on rapidly growing global demand for autonomous, kinetic-capable platforms

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc . (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat"), a leading provider of drone technology for military, government, and commercial operations, today announced the expansion of its multi-domain Family of Systems with a new line of Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs). This strategic move marks Red Cat's official entry into the rapidly evolving maritime autonomy market and reinforces its position as a provider of comprehensive, interoperable unmanned systems for air, land, and sea operations.

Meeting the Demands of Modern Conflict

Red Cat's entry into the maritime domain builds on existing inroads, including a partnership with Ocean Power Technologies to integrate its aerial drones with autonomous maritime platforms. Red Cat's own line of kinetic-capable USVs marks a significant step forward. The decision is a direct response to rising geopolitical tensions and a shift in U.S. defense priorities toward re-asserting American maritime dominance globally. Red Cat is well positioned to deliver American-manufactured solutions that address these urgent operational needs of the U.S. and allied naval forces.

“This is a pivotal moment for Red Cat as we evolve from an aerial-first drone company into a true multi-domain defense provider,” said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO.“This expansion into maritime platforms opens significant opportunities in a fast-growing and urgently needed defense sector. As the U.S. and its allies confront rising maritime threats, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, there's a clear demand for powerful, proven, and scalable USVs made in America. With these USVs, we're helping to shape the future of autonomous warfare and strengthening the foundation of U.S. defense manufacturing.”

Introducing Red Cat's New Line of USVs

Red Cat is bringing its line of USVs to market in partnership with a leading global manufacturer of USVs. The system is tested daily in actual combat and designed to operate either autonomously or in manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) configurations. The technology already has 10,000+ hours of operating time in live combat missions. Moving into production will accelerate Red Cat's roadmap for USVs that integrate seamlessly with its existing family of ISR and unmanned aerial systems, supporting multi-domain and swarming operations.

“This system has been used day in and day out in the current conflict, accumulating tens of thousands of hours in real combat operations and achieving dozens of successful kinetic engagements against enemy assets, more than any navy since World War II,” Thompson stated.“By partnering with a company that has extensive proven experience and is well beyond the proof-of-concept stage, we gain a substantial competitive advantage as we enter this market.”

Red Cat is preparing to start production in Q3 of a seven-meter Expeditionary Multi-Role Craft developed to meet the demands of high-speed, long-range, kinetic maritime operations. It is built for larger payloads, extended endurance, and increased firepower. The version has enhanced range, payload capacity, and mission flexibility making it ideal for deep-strike missions, anti-ship warfare, and coastal interdiction in contested zones.

Leaders in Ship Building and Marine Innovation

Red Cat has assembled an elite team of master boatbuilders, drawing from industry leaders with centuries of collective experience. Renowned for pioneering advanced jet propulsion systems and crafting superior, American-made hulls, our team brings unmatched expertise to every vessel. Boatbuilding at scale demands profound knowledge and precision-qualities our proven professionals deliver with decades of hands-on experience, ensuring excellence in every detail.

For more information about Red Cat's mission and its line of Unmanned Surface Vessels visit .

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a leading-edge Family of Systems. This includes the flagship Black WidowTM, a small unmanned ISR system that was awarded the U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract. The Family of Systems also includes TRICHONTM, a fixed wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANGTM, the industry's first line of NDAA compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

INVESTORS:

E-mail: ...

NEWS MEDIA:

Phone: (347) 880-2895

Email: ...