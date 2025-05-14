BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem

BC.GAME , a global Web3 iGaming platform, has introduced a refreshed brand identity featuring a new logo and the slogan“Stay Untamed.” The update reflects the platform's ongoing evolution-bridging traditional gaming entertainment with innovations powered by blockchain and cryptocurrency.

A Visual Identity Rooted in Crypto Culture

The new logo merges a lowercase“b” and“c,” signaling both the brand name and its strong ties to the crypto world. It represents BC.GAME's expanding vision to grow a dynamic entertainment ecosystem centered around its native token, $BC . The signature green has also been refined to a deeper, more modern tone, strengthening visual recognition across Web3 environments.







With the new slogan“Stay Untamed,”

Deepening Integration of Crypto Technologies

Since its early days, has embraced crypto to enhance transparency, user autonomy, and global access. Today, it offers:



$BC Token Utility: Launched at 2024,

Provably Fair Gaming: Fairness is at the core of product philosophy. Through a“” system powered by blockchain, players can verify the randomness and integrity of each game result in real time. Every round's seed data and result are openly accessible, offering a level of auditability not found in traditional online gaming. Multi-Crypto Payment Support : With hundreds of supported cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin Lightning, players enjoy fast and borderless transactions.

Broad Product Portfolio with Web3 Enhancements



8,000+ Slots : Featuring titles from top providers like Pragmatic Play, PG Soft, and NoLimit City, supported by exclusive tournaments and promo events.

Sportsbook : Covering 30+ sports, including football, basketball, UFC, and esports-offering real-time crypto wagering, competitive odds, and community prize pools.

BC Originals & Poker : In-house games like BC Crash and Limbo are built for fair, crypto-native gameplay. BC Poker adds a social layer with on-chain chip mechanics. Crypto Trading Modes : Games like High-Low Spread and Futures blend trading strategy with fast-paced gameplay.

delivers a well-rounded entertainment experience tailored to both casual players and crypto-native audiences:

Building Together With the Community

Driven by a community-first philosophy, continues to co-develop its platform alongside users.

About

Supporting hundreds of cryptocurrencies, the platform offers access to over 8,000 slot games, immersive sports betting, BC Originals titles, and more-secured by Provably Fair technology for guaranteed fairness.

With the launch of its native , is rapidly building a next-generation entertainment ecosystem rooted in transparency, openness, and creative collaboration.