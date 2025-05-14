Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Finalizes Key Steps for U.S.-Backed Reconstruction Fund

2025-05-14 05:54:22
(MENAFN) Ukraine officially informed the United States on Tuesday that it has completed its internal procedures related to a key natural resources deal aimed at establishing a joint investment fund for the nation's reconstruction, a Ukrainian news agency reported.

Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko presented the official note to Julie Davis, charge d'affaires a.i. at the U.S. embassy in Kiev.

The bilateral agreement to create the fund, which will receive partial funding from royalties on Ukraine’s mineral resources, gas, and oil, was signed on April 30 in Washington, D.C. by Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Svyrydenko emphasized that the fund would be co-managed and co-financed by both nations, while Ukraine would retain full ownership and control over its energy and mineral assets.

