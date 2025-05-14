Minister Of Transport Meets ICAO Council President

Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani met President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council H E Salvatore Sciacchitano and ICAO Secretary General H E Juan Carlos Salazar, at the organization's offices in Montreal, Canada, yesterday. They discussed Qatar-ICAO cooperation in civil aviation and ways to strengthen it, particularly in the areas of environment protection and air navigation safety and security.

