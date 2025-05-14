403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Skid Pro Launches New Disc Mulcher: A Game-Changer In Vegetation Management
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Alexandria, MN - Skid Pro Attachments, a leading manufacturer of skid steer attachments, has unveiled its latest innovation for heavy-duty land clearing-the Skid Pro Disc Mulcher. This attachment is designed to cut trees up to 15 inches thick with unmatched speed, strength, and precision. Combining cutting-edge engineering with user-friendly features, this mulcher raises the bar for contractors, land managers, and serious property owners.
“This isn't just another mulcher-it's a productivity machine,” said Josh, Product Specialist at Skid Pro.“We designed the Disc Mulcher to outperform traditional drum mulchers in speed, cutting capacity, and real-world durability.”
The Skid Pro Disc Mulcher boasts a 60-inch cutting width and is equipped with over 44 heavy-duty mulching teeth, enabling operators to effortlessly process trees and brush up to 15 inches in diameter. Paired with a variable speed piston motor, it delivers rapid ramp-up times and torque-on-demand, even when grinding into hardwoods.
Key Features
. Powerful Performance: Capable of cutting and mulching trees up to 15 inches
. 60" Overall Cutting Width: Covers a wide path for faster land clearing and improved job efficiency
. Variable Speed Piston Motor: Delivers maximum torque with minimal lag for consistent power in tough conditions
. Adjustable Push Bar and Discharge Deflector: Enhances operator control and safety by managing debris direction and feeding angle
. Industrial Build with Reinforced 3/8" Gusseted Decking: Ensures long-lasting durability and impact resistance in rugged environments
. 270° Motor Protection and Ultra-Wide Skid Shoes: Offers superior motor shielding and flotation for smooth operation on uneven terrain
. Adjustable Hose Positioning: Fits any high-flow skid steer, reducing wear and simplifying hookup for versatile use
Unlike drum mulchers, which can bog down in dense material, Skid Pro's disc configuration prioritizes speed and clearing volume. Thanks to a tapered hood and strategic component placement, it also offers improved visibility, reducing operator fatigue while enhancing safety and situational awareness.
“Whether you are clearing land for agriculture, construction, or forestry management, this unit is built for serious work,” Josh added.“It's not only the most rugged machine in its class, it's also one of the smartest, with features like quick-swap hose plates and bolt-on replaceable intake guides that provides a tailored experience and maximizes uptime.”
Rated for machines with 30–45 GPM and up to 4,500 PSI, the Disc Mulcher delivers versatility across a wide range of skid steers, including high-horsepower compact track loaders. The unit weighs 2,650 lbs and is backed by Skid Pro's industry-leading 2-year warranty.
Ready to see it in action? Watch the Skid Pro Disc Mulcher tear through 15-inch trees and dense underbrush in the latest video at .
About Skid Pro Attachments
Skid Pro is a trusted name in the skid steer attachment industry. It offers a wide range of high-quality, American-made products that are built to tackle the toughest jobs in land clearing, construction, agriculture, and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Skid Pro continues to set the standard for performance and reliability.
“This isn't just another mulcher-it's a productivity machine,” said Josh, Product Specialist at Skid Pro.“We designed the Disc Mulcher to outperform traditional drum mulchers in speed, cutting capacity, and real-world durability.”
The Skid Pro Disc Mulcher boasts a 60-inch cutting width and is equipped with over 44 heavy-duty mulching teeth, enabling operators to effortlessly process trees and brush up to 15 inches in diameter. Paired with a variable speed piston motor, it delivers rapid ramp-up times and torque-on-demand, even when grinding into hardwoods.
Key Features
. Powerful Performance: Capable of cutting and mulching trees up to 15 inches
. 60" Overall Cutting Width: Covers a wide path for faster land clearing and improved job efficiency
. Variable Speed Piston Motor: Delivers maximum torque with minimal lag for consistent power in tough conditions
. Adjustable Push Bar and Discharge Deflector: Enhances operator control and safety by managing debris direction and feeding angle
. Industrial Build with Reinforced 3/8" Gusseted Decking: Ensures long-lasting durability and impact resistance in rugged environments
. 270° Motor Protection and Ultra-Wide Skid Shoes: Offers superior motor shielding and flotation for smooth operation on uneven terrain
. Adjustable Hose Positioning: Fits any high-flow skid steer, reducing wear and simplifying hookup for versatile use
Unlike drum mulchers, which can bog down in dense material, Skid Pro's disc configuration prioritizes speed and clearing volume. Thanks to a tapered hood and strategic component placement, it also offers improved visibility, reducing operator fatigue while enhancing safety and situational awareness.
“Whether you are clearing land for agriculture, construction, or forestry management, this unit is built for serious work,” Josh added.“It's not only the most rugged machine in its class, it's also one of the smartest, with features like quick-swap hose plates and bolt-on replaceable intake guides that provides a tailored experience and maximizes uptime.”
Rated for machines with 30–45 GPM and up to 4,500 PSI, the Disc Mulcher delivers versatility across a wide range of skid steers, including high-horsepower compact track loaders. The unit weighs 2,650 lbs and is backed by Skid Pro's industry-leading 2-year warranty.
Ready to see it in action? Watch the Skid Pro Disc Mulcher tear through 15-inch trees and dense underbrush in the latest video at .
About Skid Pro Attachments
Skid Pro is a trusted name in the skid steer attachment industry. It offers a wide range of high-quality, American-made products that are built to tackle the toughest jobs in land clearing, construction, agriculture, and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Skid Pro continues to set the standard for performance and reliability.
Company :-Skid Pro Attachments
User :- Ben Hartwell
Email :...
Phone :-8773784642
Mobile:- 8773784642Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment