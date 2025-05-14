Russian Drone Strike Devastates Konotop Forestry Site: Buildings Burn, Vehicles Destroyed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces targeted the Konotop Forestry Office in Sumy Region, damaging 14 administrative buildings, vehicles, and forestry workers' homes.

This was reported on Facebook by the Northern Forest Office branch of Forests of Ukraine State Enterprise, according to Ukrinform.

"Overnight on May 14, 2025, from 02:05 to 02:20, the enemy carried out a drone strike at the town of Krolevets using Geran-2 type kamikaze UAVs launched from the territory of the Russian Federation. As a result of the attack, seven hits were recorded at the premises of the Konotop Forestry Office. A garage facility with eight bays caught fire," the statement said.

Preliminary reports indicate that 14 administrative buildings were damaged, along with three residential houses where forestry employees live, as well as five vehicles.

It is noted that there were no casualties or injuries.

All emergency services responded quickly, and cleanup operations are ongoing.

At the same time, Forests of Ukraine urged employees located in high-risk areas to evacuate or temporarily relocate to safer regions. Those who continue to work in frontline zones will receive a 20% pay increase for operating in combat conditions.

Russians launch 155 attacks at border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy,regions in past 24 hrs

As previously reported, over the 24-hour period on May 13-14, Russian forces conducted nearly 140 attacks across Sumy region, with the highest number of attacks recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.