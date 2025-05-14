403
Saudi Crown Prince Reaffirms US Commitment, Coordination For Regional Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 14 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman affirmed, Wednesday, the country's commitment to the ongoing cooperation and coordination with the United States to ensure regional stability.
Speaking at the opening of the Gulf-US summit held in Riyadh, the Crown Prince welcomed US president Donald Trump, leaders of the GCC and their representatives, conveying greetings and well wishes from King Salman bin Abdulaziz for the summit's success.
He emphasized that the meeting reflects the historical and strategic ties between the GCC and the US and the mutual interest to strengthen these ties.
Highlighting the importance of the partnership, Prince Mohammed noted its role in bolstering Gulf security, combating terrorism, and addressing shared regional challenges.
He praised the economic ties between the GCC and the US revealing that bilateral trade reached USD 120 billion in 2024.
He also underscored the need for a secure environment to build a prosperous future, stating the efforts are underway to de-escalate the situation in Gaza and reach political solutions in both Yemen and Sudan.
He commended the US President's recent announcement lifting sanctions on Syria, describing it as a step that could help the country work toward a better future.
He voiced support for the Lebanese President Joseph Aoun's efforts to place all weapons under the country's control as well as welcomed the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, and expressed support for resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. (end)
kns
