ISRL Sees Record 89 Registrations For Season Two

Pune, May 14 (IANS) The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) Season 2 has recorded staggering 89 sign-ups, marking a sharp uptick from last year's inaugural season, which saw 85 registrations over a span of three months.

The registrations include returning fan favourites and title contenders from Season 1, along with new international superstars joining the fray. Former champion Matt Moss (Australia) is back to defend his crown, while the likes of Jordi Tixier (France), Reid Taylor, Thanarat Penjan, Ben Hallgren, and Thomas Ramette reaffirm their commitment to the ISRL project.

Season 2 also welcomes elite names like the reigning AMA SMX Next National Champion Alexander Fedortsov (USA), leading name in the FIM World Supercross circuit Adrien Escoffier (France) and Luke Clout (Australia), a 2024 P6 World Supercross rider.

On the home front, India's own rising stars Rugved Barguje, Ikshan Shanbhag, and Sarthak Chavan are set to return with renewed ambition. After an inspiring but injury-hit campaign in 2024, Rugved is eyeing a podium finish this time around.

“The overwhelming response we've seen in just the first three weeks of Season 2 registrations highlights ISRL's growing stature in the global motorsport arena,” said Eeshan Lokhande, co-founder of ISRL.

“The swift return of all our top athletes from Season 1, along with a surge of new entries, is a powerful testament to the success and influence of our debut season. It validates our vision and energises us to scale Season 2 to even greater heights," he said.

Defending champion Matt Moss spoke highly of his experience, saying,“The first season was really good. Travelling over was definitely a cultural shock at first, but in the best way possible. The people were amazing, the hospitality was top-notch, and above all, the racing was excellent. I'm looking forward to Season 2 and seeing what new additions and changes it brings.”

Jordi Tixier added,“Season 1 truly exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed the people, the track, and the incredible energy of the fans. What impressed me most was how invested the ISRL team was in improving race after race. They're not just organizing events-they're building something special.”

Season 2, scheduled from October to December 2025, will feature multiple rounds across India. The competition will continue in three race formats: 450cc International, 250cc International, and 250cc India-Asia Mix-offering opportunities for both elite global professionals and emerging Indian riders to showcase their skills.

Adding star power to the league's profile, Salman Khan has joined ISRL as its official brand ambassador.