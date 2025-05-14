403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov announces Moscow willing to look for ‘balance of interests’ with Ukraine, US
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reiterated Moscow's willingness to seek a "balance of interests" with both Ukraine and the United States. In an interview with CBS on Sunday, Lavrov responded to host Margaret Brennan's comment that Moscow had not shown any signs of willingness to make concessions. He firmly disagreed, stating, “No, my brief answer is you are wrong.” Lavrov emphasized that he has repeatedly expressed Russia's readiness for negotiations and a balanced approach regarding Ukraine and its strategic relations with the US.
Lavrov also confirmed that Russia continues to engage in talks with Washington over Ukraine and welcomed US President Donald Trump's efforts to mediate. He noted that there are indications that progress is being made, though he made it clear that Russia's demand for guarantees remains. Specifically, Russia wants assurances that a ceasefire would not be exploited to strengthen Ukraine's military and insists that arms supplies to Ukraine cease.
In the interview, Lavrov also addressed the issue of Crimea, reiterating that Russia does not negotiate over its own territory. He praised Trump for acknowledging Crimea's status as part of Russia. Trump, in a recent interview, stated that Crimea will remain with Russia in any peace deal, pointing out that the majority of Crimeans speak Russian and that the region has been under Russian control for an extended period.
While Lavrov has stated that Moscow is open to negotiations, he emphasized that any agreement must reflect the current territorial realities and address the underlying causes of the conflict. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has refused to recognize Crimea as Russian, a position that Trump has criticized, calling it harmful to peace negotiations.
Lavrov also confirmed that Russia continues to engage in talks with Washington over Ukraine and welcomed US President Donald Trump's efforts to mediate. He noted that there are indications that progress is being made, though he made it clear that Russia's demand for guarantees remains. Specifically, Russia wants assurances that a ceasefire would not be exploited to strengthen Ukraine's military and insists that arms supplies to Ukraine cease.
In the interview, Lavrov also addressed the issue of Crimea, reiterating that Russia does not negotiate over its own territory. He praised Trump for acknowledging Crimea's status as part of Russia. Trump, in a recent interview, stated that Crimea will remain with Russia in any peace deal, pointing out that the majority of Crimeans speak Russian and that the region has been under Russian control for an extended period.
While Lavrov has stated that Moscow is open to negotiations, he emphasized that any agreement must reflect the current territorial realities and address the underlying causes of the conflict. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has refused to recognize Crimea as Russian, a position that Trump has criticized, calling it harmful to peace negotiations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- BTSE Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025 With $5.22Mn Trading Competition And Community Giveaways
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
CommentsNo comment