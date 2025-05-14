European Data Center Construction Market Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030 | New Entrants Stir Up Competition In Europe Data Center Market - A $32.27 Billion Market By 2030, Rising At A CAGR Of 18.59%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major regions like Germany, France, and the UK are central to market expansion, with emerging markets like Milan and Warsaw gaining traction. Leading operators and new entrants are intensifying competition, while sustainability practices, such as HVO fuel adoption and advanced cooling methods, become crucial. Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe's Data Center Construction Market was valued at USD 11.60 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 32.27 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 18.59%.



EUROPE DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The European data center market has expanded significantly because of the demand from hyperscale companies, the requirements of Artificial Intelligence, and the expansion of edge computing. To accommodate AI needs, data center operators have adapted advanced infrastructure and implemented innovative cooling and energy-efficient solutions to meet sustainability goals. Such factors are also projected to support the Europe data center construction market growth.

Supply chain disruptions, rising inflation, a skilled workforce shortage, and land and power scarcity are expected to negatively affect the Europe data center construction market.

Strong demand for data center capacity has been driven by hyperscale providers, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and other large corporations contributing to unprecedented power capacity volume in the market.

The European government will encourage data center investments through initiatives, such as expanding land availability for development, lowering electricity costs for data centers, providing tax incentives, and facilitating renewable energy procurement. These measures are expected to drive Europe data center construction market growth over the forecast period.

The digitalization of businesses will lead to a rise in data center investments by colocation, cloud, internet, and telecommunications providers. Telecom companies, such as T-Mobile are driving the deployment of 5G services across the continent. Some areas, such as London, Paris, and Frankfurt face land availability constraints restricting opportunities for new companies to enter the market. However, emerging regions, such as Amsterdam, Milan, and Warsaw, are increasingly preferred. EUROPE DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Implementing modular power infrastructure, such as containerized power solutions used by OHVcloud in France in data centers is expected to yield long-term cost savings. These systems are more efficient, allowing for space optimization and reducing maintenance requirements.

Leading power supply companies, such as Schneider Electric, ABB, Eaton, Legrand, and Switch, have addressed the rising power demands of data centers. In response to the increasing construction of data centers, these companies have recommended building their substations to supply power directly to their data center campuses.

The adoption of HVO fuel as an alternative to diesel in generators is anticipated to grow due to its sustainability in the European data center construction market. Many operators, including Equinix, Digital Realty, STACK Infrastructure, and Green Mountain, have opted to replace diesel with HVO fuel to power their backup generators.

Real-time monitoring software featuring automation and AI is increasingly important as Equinix has Real-time monitoring with AI-powered automation, and Digital Realty has enhanced AI for operational monitoring. This technology can forecast maintenance requirements, detect component failures, and execute automatic switchover, ensuring continuous operations.

Various new and innovative power and cooling systems emphasizing sustainability have entered the Europe data center construction market. Infrastructure providers have increasingly prioritized the development of products that minimize environmental impact.

The adoption of cooling methods, such as evaporative coolers, has increased in regions with suitable climates, such as Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland, providing effective cooling for data centers. Beyond constructing and establishing data centers, the companies, including Equinix, Digital Realty, Green Mountain, and Telehouse emphasize strengthening physical security and employ real-time Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) systems to monitor and manage facilities. EUROPE DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The data center construction and expansion activities are expected to be primarily concentrated in the large-scale colocation facilities of key European regions, such as Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the UK.

Frankfurt and London are among the leading data center markets in Europe. However, these cities are not likely to see significant hyperscale development due to space limitations in building large-scale facilities.

The availability of land for data center development in London and Berlin is a major constraint on the continent. Operators are expected to move to other regions, such as Milan and Warsaw, due to better access to land.

Several factors drive data center investments, including access to abundant power, a favorable cost environment, business-friendly tax policies, and ideal climatic conditions in Nordic countries, such as Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland, which enable efficient free cooling for servers.

Ireland attracts investments from hyperscale data center operators, such as Microsoft and Amazon Web Services.

The U.K. benefits from strong connectivity hosting major subsea cables linking it to other European regions and various continents.

Regions, such as Marseille and Lyon, have gained traction as alternative data center locations due to land availability and better energy supply in France.

Switzerland's political neutrality, data protection regulations, and proximity to key European markets enhance its attractiveness to data center operators with Zurich and Geneva as the main data center hubs offering high security and reliability.

Milan is Italy's primary data center hub, benefiting from its strong economy and central location for connecting with Southern Europe, and smaller data center markets, such as Rome and Turin, are emerging as growing data center locations due to their favorable business environments. The Nordics, including Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, and Finland, increasingly attract data center investments due to their cool climate, abundant renewable energy, such as hydropower, wind, and geothermal energy, and government incentives. EUROPE DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET VENDOR INSIGHTS

The growing demand for data centers is set to create substantial revenue opportunities for construction contractors. Significant contractors in this field include AECOM, Arup, DPR Construction, Artelia, and Bouygues Construction.

The Europe data center construction market features all the leading global colocation operators, including Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, DataBank, Iron Mountain, Vantage Data Centers, NTT DATA, and STACK Infrastructure.

Key hyperscale operators investing in the Europe data center construction market include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Meta (Facebook), and Google. They have broadened their presence across major data center hubs throughout Europe.

The Europe data center construction market has seen the emergence of several new players, including ACS Group, Ar Telecom, Blue, CloudHQ, dataR, Apto Data Centers, DATA for MED, and EDGNEX Data Centers by DAMAC. The arrival of these new operators could disrupt market share increasing the competition.

Despite the presence of major operators, several new companies have established large data center campuses across Europe. CloudHQ and Ar Telecom are building extensive data center facilities throughout the continent. Digital Realty, Equinix, and Green Mountain are among the major operators in the Europe data center construction market. These companies have developed multiple data center campuses and facilities across the continent in various countries, including the UK, France, Ireland, Nordics, and Central and Eastern European countries. Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 845 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.5% Regions Covered Europe



Key Market Segmentation:

Facility Type



Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers Enterprise Data Centers

Infrastructure



Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure



UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure



Cooling Systems

Racks Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques



Air-based Cooling Liquid-based Cooling

General Construction



Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standards



Tier I & Tier II

Tier III Tier IV

Geography



Western Europe



U.K.



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Switzerland



Italy



Spain



Belgium



Portugal



Greece

Other Western European Countries

Nordics



Denmark



Sweden



Norway



Finland

Iceland

Central and Eastern Europe



Russia



Poland



Austria



Czech Other Central & Eastern European Countries

