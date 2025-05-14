European Data Center Construction Market Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030 | New Entrants Stir Up Competition In Europe Data Center Market - A $32.27 Billion Market By 2030, Rising At A CAGR Of 18.59%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major regions like Germany, France, and the UK are central to market expansion, with emerging markets like Milan and Warsaw gaining traction. Leading operators and new entrants are intensifying competition, while sustainability practices, such as HVO fuel adoption and advanced cooling methods, become crucial.
Europe's Data Center Construction Market was valued at USD 11.60 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 32.27 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 18.59%.
EUROPE DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET KEY HIGHLIGHTS
The European data center market has expanded significantly because of the demand from hyperscale companies, the requirements of Artificial Intelligence, and the expansion of edge computing. To accommodate AI needs, data center operators have adapted advanced infrastructure and implemented innovative cooling and energy-efficient solutions to meet sustainability goals. Such factors are also projected to support the Europe data center construction market growth. Supply chain disruptions, rising inflation, a skilled workforce shortage, and land and power scarcity are expected to negatively affect the Europe data center construction market. Strong demand for data center capacity has been driven by hyperscale providers, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and other large corporations contributing to unprecedented power capacity volume in the market. The European government will encourage data center investments through initiatives, such as expanding land availability for development, lowering electricity costs for data centers, providing tax incentives, and facilitating renewable energy procurement. These measures are expected to drive Europe data center construction market growth over the forecast period. The digitalization of businesses will lead to a rise in data center investments by colocation, cloud, internet, and telecommunications providers. Telecom companies, such as T-Mobile are driving the deployment of 5G services across the continent. Some areas, such as London, Paris, and Frankfurt face land availability constraints restricting opportunities for new companies to enter the market. However, emerging regions, such as Amsterdam, Milan, and Warsaw, are increasingly preferred.
EUROPE DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
Implementing modular power infrastructure, such as containerized power solutions used by OHVcloud in France in data centers is expected to yield long-term cost savings. These systems are more efficient, allowing for space optimization and reducing maintenance requirements. Leading power supply companies, such as Schneider Electric, ABB, Eaton, Legrand, and Switch, have addressed the rising power demands of data centers. In response to the increasing construction of data centers, these companies have recommended building their substations to supply power directly to their data center campuses. The adoption of HVO fuel as an alternative to diesel in generators is anticipated to grow due to its sustainability in the European data center construction market. Many operators, including Equinix, Digital Realty, STACK Infrastructure, and Green Mountain, have opted to replace diesel with HVO fuel to power their backup generators. Real-time monitoring software featuring automation and AI is increasingly important as Equinix has Real-time monitoring with AI-powered automation, and Digital Realty has enhanced AI for operational monitoring. This technology can forecast maintenance requirements, detect component failures, and execute automatic switchover, ensuring continuous operations. Various new and innovative power and cooling systems emphasizing sustainability have entered the Europe data center construction market. Infrastructure providers have increasingly prioritized the development of products that minimize environmental impact. The adoption of cooling methods, such as evaporative coolers, has increased in regions with suitable climates, such as Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland, providing effective cooling for data centers. Beyond constructing and establishing data centers, the companies, including Equinix, Digital Realty, Green Mountain, and Telehouse emphasize strengthening physical security and employ real-time Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) systems to monitor and manage facilities.
EUROPE DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The data center construction and expansion activities are expected to be primarily concentrated in the large-scale colocation facilities of key European regions, such as Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the UK. Frankfurt and London are among the leading data center markets in Europe. However, these cities are not likely to see significant hyperscale development due to space limitations in building large-scale facilities. The availability of land for data center development in London and Berlin is a major constraint on the continent. Operators are expected to move to other regions, such as Milan and Warsaw, due to better access to land. Several factors drive data center investments, including access to abundant power, a favorable cost environment, business-friendly tax policies, and ideal climatic conditions in Nordic countries, such as Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland, which enable efficient free cooling for servers. Ireland attracts investments from hyperscale data center operators, such as Microsoft and Amazon Web Services. The U.K. benefits from strong connectivity hosting major subsea cables linking it to other European regions and various continents. Regions, such as Marseille and Lyon, have gained traction as alternative data center locations due to land availability and better energy supply in France. Switzerland's political neutrality, data protection regulations, and proximity to key European markets enhance its attractiveness to data center operators with Zurich and Geneva as the main data center hubs offering high security and reliability. Milan is Italy's primary data center hub, benefiting from its strong economy and central location for connecting with Southern Europe, and smaller data center markets, such as Rome and Turin, are emerging as growing data center locations due to their favorable business environments. The Nordics, including Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, and Finland, increasingly attract data center investments due to their cool climate, abundant renewable energy, such as hydropower, wind, and geothermal energy, and government incentives.
EUROPE DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET VENDOR INSIGHTS
The growing demand for data centers is set to create substantial revenue opportunities for construction contractors. Significant contractors in this field include AECOM, Arup, DPR Construction, Artelia, and Bouygues Construction. The Europe data center construction market features all the leading global colocation operators, including Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, DataBank, Iron Mountain, Vantage Data Centers, NTT DATA, and STACK Infrastructure. Key hyperscale operators investing in the Europe data center construction market include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Meta (Facebook), and Google. They have broadened their presence across major data center hubs throughout Europe. The Europe data center construction market has seen the emergence of several new players, including ACS Group, Ar Telecom, Blue, CloudHQ, dataR, Apto Data Centers, DATA for MED, and EDGNEX Data Centers by DAMAC. The arrival of these new operators could disrupt market share increasing the competition. Despite the presence of major operators, several new companies have established large data center campuses across Europe. CloudHQ and Ar Telecom are building extensive data center facilities throughout the continent. Digital Realty, Equinix, and Green Mountain are among the major operators in the Europe data center construction market. These companies have developed multiple data center campuses and facilities across the continent in various countries, including the UK, France, Ireland, Nordics, and Central and Eastern European countries.
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
3M Airedale AERMEC Alfa Laval ABB Aksa Power Generation AVK Baudouin Carrier Caterpillar Condair Group Climaveneta Cummins D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS Daikin Applied Delta Electronics Eaton EBM-PAPST EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT Enrogen FlaktGroup Grundfos Guntner GESAB HiRef HITEC Power Protection Honeywell INNIO JAEGGI Hybridtechnologie AG Johnson Controls Kohler KyotoCooling Legrand Mitsubishi Electric Munters NetNordic Group AS Nlyte Software Perkins Engines Piller Power Systems Riello Elettronica Group Rittal Rolls-Royce Schneider Electric Siemens Socomec Group STULZ Trane Technologies (Ingersoll Rand) Vertiv ZIEHL-ABEGG
Prominent Construction Contractors
ACS Group AECOM Altron AODC AEON Engineering APL Data Center ARC:MC Ariatta ARSMAGNA GROUP Artelia Arup Aurora Group AtkinsRealis Basler & Hofmann BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS Bouygues Construction Bravida CapIngelec Caverion Coromatic (E. ON) Collen Construction COWI DataDome Deerns Designer Group Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige Dornan DPR Construction Engexpor Equans Etop Exyte (M+W Group) Eiffage Ethos Engineering EYP Mission Critical Facilities Ferrovial Fluor Corporation Future-tech Granlund Group GreenMDC Gottlieb Paludan Architects Haka Moscow ICT Facilities IDOM IMOS ISG JCA Engineering JERLAURE John Sisk & Son Kirby Group Engineering KKCG Group Linesight LPI Group M+W Group (EXYTE) Mace Mercury Metnor Construction MiCiM MT Hojgaard Nicholas Webb Architects (NWA) NORMA Engineering PM Group PORR Group PQC Quark Unlimited Engineering Ramboll RED Engineering Design Reid Brewin Architects Renco RKD Royal HaskoningDHV Salboheds Skanska SPIE Starching STO Building Group STRABAG STS Group Sweco TECHKO Tetra Tech TPF Ingenierie TTSP Turner & Townsend Warbud Winthrop Technologies YIT Techbau Generale Prefabbricati S.p.A. Rosenberger ZAUNERGROUP
Prominent Data Center Investors
3data 3S Group Aire Networks Amazon Web Services Ark Data Centres Artnet Atman Apple Aruba S.p.A. AtlasEdge AQ Compute atNorth Atomdata (Rosatom) Bahnhof Beyond.pl Bulk Infrastructure China Mobile International Compass Data Centers Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS) CyrusOne DATA4 DataCenter United Datum DENV-R Digital Realty EcoData Center EdgeConneX Equinix Meta Global Switch Google Green Datacenter Green Mountain Iron Mountain IXcellerate K2 STRATEGIC Kao Data Keppel Data Centres LCL Data Center Linx Data Centers Maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS Merlin Properties Microsoft MTS NTT DATA Penta Infra Pure Data Centres Rostelecom Selectel STACK Infrastructure STACKIT Storespeed Switch Datacenters Telehouse Thesee DataCenter Vantage Data Centers VIRTUS Data Centres Yondr
New Entrants
ADA Infrastructure Service Offerings Apto Data Centre Ar Telecom Art Data Centres Atlantic Data Infrastructure Best Wonder Business Blue Bluestar Data Center Castle IT Ceske Radiokomunikace CloudHQ Data Castle dataR Dataformed Digital Reef Eclairion EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC Elementica Energia Data Centre Evroc Form8tion Data Centers Global Technical Realty GreenScale Goodman Hyperco Ingenostrum KEVLINX Keysource + Namsos DataSenter (NDS) Lasercharm Latos Nation Data Center Nautilus Data Technologies EdgeNebula Mediterra Datacenters Nehos Nethits Telecom OPCORE PGIM Real Estate PHOCEA DC PolarDC Prime Data Centers Quetta Data Centers QTS Data Centers REMOV SDC Capital Partners SEGRO Serve Centric VITALI
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 845
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $11.6 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $32.27 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 18.5%
| Regions Covered
| Europe
Key Market Segmentation:
Facility Type
Hyperscale Data Centers Colocation Data Centers Enterprise Data Centers
Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure Mechanical Infrastructure General Construction
Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems Racks Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units
Cooling Techniques
Air-based Cooling Liquid-based Cooling
General Construction
Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Physical Security DCIM/BMS Solutions
Tier Standards
Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV
Geography
Western Europe
U.K. Germany France Netherlands Ireland Switzerland Italy Spain Belgium Portugal Greece Other Western European Countries Nordics
Denmark Sweden Norway Finland Iceland Central and Eastern Europe
Russia Poland Austria Czech Other Central & Eastern European Countries
Attachment
