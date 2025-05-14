QMC Delegation Visits GCC Joint Programme Production Institution In Kuwait

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

A delegation from Qatar Media Corporation visited the headquarters of the GCC Joint Program Production Institution in Kuwait. The visit aimed to enhance media cooperation and exchange expertise between the two institutions. The delegation, led by Adviser to the CEO's office at Qatar Media Corporation H E Abdulrahman bin Nasser Al Obaidan, was briefed on the institution's future programming plans. Both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation to revive Arab and Islamic history, document GCC heritage, elevate the quality of artistic production for radio and TV programmes, and highlight the literary, artistic, and scientific production of Gulf citizens.