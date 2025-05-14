Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QMC Delegation Visits GCC Joint Programme Production Institution In Kuwait

QMC Delegation Visits GCC Joint Programme Production Institution In Kuwait


2025-05-14 04:01:00
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

A delegation from Qatar Media Corporation visited the headquarters of the GCC Joint Program Production Institution in Kuwait. The visit aimed to enhance media cooperation and exchange expertise between the two institutions. The delegation, led by Adviser to the CEO's office at Qatar Media Corporation H E Abdulrahman bin Nasser Al Obaidan, was briefed on the institution's future programming plans. Both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation to revive Arab and Islamic history, document GCC heritage, elevate the quality of artistic production for radio and TV programmes, and highlight the literary, artistic, and scientific production of Gulf citizens.

MENAFN14052025000063011010ID1109546691

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search