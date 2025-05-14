403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nvidia Unveils Deal with Saudi Firm to Build AI Factories
(MENAFN) American semiconductor giant Nvidia has announced a deal to supply its advanced chips to Humain, a state-backed company in Saudi Arabia. The chips will be integral to the development of artificial intelligence factories within the Kingdom.
The announcement coincided with a visit to Saudi Arabia by U.S. President Donald Trump, during which he was accompanied by Nvidia's Chief Executive Officer, Jensen Huang. Huang unveiled the strategic alliance with Humain at an investment forum held as part of the presidential visit.
According to a statement released by Nvidia, Humain is set to invest in Saudi Arabia over the next five years to establish AI manufacturing facilities boasting a total power capacity of up to 500 megawatts. The company further detailed the initial phase of this ambitious project: "The first phase of deployment will be an 18,000 NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell AI supercomputer with NVIDIA InfiniBand networking."
The announcement coincided with a visit to Saudi Arabia by U.S. President Donald Trump, during which he was accompanied by Nvidia's Chief Executive Officer, Jensen Huang. Huang unveiled the strategic alliance with Humain at an investment forum held as part of the presidential visit.
According to a statement released by Nvidia, Humain is set to invest in Saudi Arabia over the next five years to establish AI manufacturing facilities boasting a total power capacity of up to 500 megawatts. The company further detailed the initial phase of this ambitious project: "The first phase of deployment will be an 18,000 NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell AI supercomputer with NVIDIA InfiniBand networking."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment