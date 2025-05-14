403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
North Korea Conducts Joint Tactical Drill
(MENAFN) North Korea's armed forces executed a collaborative tactical exercise featuring elite special forces, as reported by state-controlled media on Wednesday.
The drill was designed to elevate the armed forces' combat proficiency and operational capability.
According to a news agency, the exercise took place on Tuesday and involved synchronized operations between special forces units and armored divisions in a joint live-fire demonstration.
The drill showcased tactical maneuvers by specialized sub-units as they aimed to meet the criteria of an "all-purpose battalion."
Following this, a competitive training session between tank crews further captivated those in attendance.
"Various tactical drills conducted by special operations sub-units for passing the standard of all-purpose battalion and the training match between tankmen's sub-units held afterwards aroused the visitors' special interest," the news agency reported.
North Korea’s supreme leader, Kim Jong Un, observed the military operation firsthand, accompanied by Defense Minister No Kwang Chol and other high-ranking defense authorities.
During the event, Kim commended the execution of the drills, asserting that the purpose was to boost the effectiveness and operational strength of the nation’s defense systems.
He stated, "Our revolutionary armed forces are now in charge of not a few fronts, but the most important among them is the anti-imperialist class front, and making full preparations for war is the most crucial task."
Emphasizing strategic preparedness, Kim highlighted the transformation of the military into a top-tier force capable of flawlessly executing any command as the foremost revolutionary priority.
By underscoring the need for thorough and meticulous preparation, Kim reiterated the importance of cultivating a military composed of elite personnel, ready to respond to any scenario with precision and discipline.
The drill was designed to elevate the armed forces' combat proficiency and operational capability.
According to a news agency, the exercise took place on Tuesday and involved synchronized operations between special forces units and armored divisions in a joint live-fire demonstration.
The drill showcased tactical maneuvers by specialized sub-units as they aimed to meet the criteria of an "all-purpose battalion."
Following this, a competitive training session between tank crews further captivated those in attendance.
"Various tactical drills conducted by special operations sub-units for passing the standard of all-purpose battalion and the training match between tankmen's sub-units held afterwards aroused the visitors' special interest," the news agency reported.
North Korea’s supreme leader, Kim Jong Un, observed the military operation firsthand, accompanied by Defense Minister No Kwang Chol and other high-ranking defense authorities.
During the event, Kim commended the execution of the drills, asserting that the purpose was to boost the effectiveness and operational strength of the nation’s defense systems.
He stated, "Our revolutionary armed forces are now in charge of not a few fronts, but the most important among them is the anti-imperialist class front, and making full preparations for war is the most crucial task."
Emphasizing strategic preparedness, Kim highlighted the transformation of the military into a top-tier force capable of flawlessly executing any command as the foremost revolutionary priority.
By underscoring the need for thorough and meticulous preparation, Kim reiterated the importance of cultivating a military composed of elite personnel, ready to respond to any scenario with precision and discipline.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- BTSE Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025 With $5.22Mn Trading Competition And Community Giveaways
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
CommentsNo comment