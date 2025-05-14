403
Trump Plans to Attend Peace Talks if Putin Appears
(MENAFN) U.S. Leader Donald Trump is prepared to join the upcoming peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, but only if Russian Leader Vladimir Putin confirms his presence.
This condition was emphasized by Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine during a Tuesday interview.
"We're hoping President Putin shows up as well, and then President Trump will be there. This could be an absolute incredible meeting with him," Kellogg stated in a conversation with the media, highlighting the meeting's significance.
The high-level diplomatic discussions, planned for Thursday, are being coordinated with Turkey acting as a mediator.
These would mark the first face-to-face negotiations between Russia and Ukraine since early 2022, signaling a potentially critical moment in the ongoing conflict.
Kellogg expressed hope for meaningful progress if the main leaders attend the talks. "President Trump, he has the art of the deal. He really knows how to make it work. And if he shows up ... Zelenskyy will be there, and if Putin shows up, I think we're a lot closer to a deal than many people think."
His remarks underscored Trump's perceived negotiating strengths and the belief that the summit could bring real advancements toward peace.
According to the envoy, the negotiating teams have prepared a comprehensive "term sheet" identifying the primary topics of discussion, with an immediate ceasefire placed at the forefront.
"We'll be there and we'll see what happens," Kellogg remarked, conveying cautious optimism.
In addition to Kellogg, U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff also plans to participate in the talks, a source within the White House told a news agency, although the official chose to remain unnamed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already confirmed his presence at the meeting.
Meanwhile, Putin has expressed willingness to engage in dialogue without any conditions, though he has yet to officially commit to attending.
While Trump has labeled the event "a potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine" and shown enthusiasm about joining, his current engagements in the Gulf region might prevent him from being physically present at the summit.
